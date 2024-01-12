By Elena Vardon

Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has been named as a partner of the Olympic Games, with its zero-alcohol beer Corona Cero chosen as the sporting event's global beer sponsor.

The brewer--which also houses Stella Artois and Hoegaarden among its portfolio--has been selected as a Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028, the International Olympic Committee said Friday.

"We are proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level," AB InBev Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said.

The agreement also includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee and the Paralympic Games, the committee said.

Last year, mixed-martial arts league UFC appointed InBev's Bud Light as its official beer in the U.S. and its official global beer partner.

Sales of Bud Light in North America plummeted in April after Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social-media star, made an Instagram post about a personalized can of the beer that the brewer had sent her as a gift, prompting a boycott.

