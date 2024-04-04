Anheuser-Busch InBev NV - Leuven, Belgium-based brewer - Says total aggregate purchase price for its bond buyback offers as of the early tender time on Tuesday is USD2.5 billion. Notes that the tender offers will expire on April 17. The brewer said on Wednesday it had increased its offer to buy back bonds from holders to USD2.5 billion from USD2.0 billion announced on March 19. The company invited holders of EUR1.00 billion 2.7% notes due 2026, EUR1.00 billion 2.125% notes due 2027, and EUR3.00 billion 2.0% note due 2028. It also invited holders of USD2.25 billion 3.650% notes due 2026, and USD2.50 billion 4.000% note due 2028. AB InBev and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc and Anheuser-Busch Cos LLC are making offers.

Stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR1,121.65

12-month change: down 6.6%

Stock price in Brussels: EUR55.60

12-month change: down 8.8%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.