AB InBev: slight increase in annual EPS
At almost $59.4 billion, the Belgian-Brazilian brewer's organic revenues rose by 7.8%, with a 1.7% fall in volumes more than offset by a 9.9% rise in revenue per hectoliter.
At the AGM on April 24, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.82 euros per share for 2023. AB InBev expects EBITDA for the coming year to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4 and 8%.
