AB InBev: slight increase in annual EPS

February 29, 2024

AB InBev reports underlying EPS of $3.05 for its 2023 fiscal year, up from $3.03 the previous year, and normalized EBITDA up 7% to nearly 20 billion, a margin down 23 basis points to 33.6%.



At almost $59.4 billion, the Belgian-Brazilian brewer's organic revenues rose by 7.8%, with a 1.7% fall in volumes more than offset by a 9.9% rise in revenue per hectoliter.



At the AGM on April 24, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.82 euros per share for 2023. AB InBev expects EBITDA for the coming year to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4 and 8%.



