AB InBev reports on the progress of its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023
November 20, 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, in accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, AB InBev has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase AB InBev shares for an amount of 1 billion USD2 during a 12-month period.
Further to the launch of the share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, AB InBev reports the purchase of 1,570,232 AB InBev shares in the central order book of Euronext Brussels in the period from 13-Nov- 23 up to and including 17-Nov-23. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 56.26204 per share for a total consideration of € 88,344,447.78.
Date of
Number
Total amount
Total amount
Average
Lowest
Highest
price
price
price
repurchase
of shares
(EUR)
(USD)
(EUR)
(EUR)
(EUR)
13-Nov-23
307,488
€
17,128,849.66
$
18,315,878.94
55.70575
55.3400
56.0000
14-Nov-23
306,362
€
17,183,584.17
$
18,396,745.21
56.08915
55.6900
56.7500
15-Nov-23
315,481
€
17,841,936.47
$
19,395,969.13
56.55471
56.2000
56.9300
16-Nov-23
318,774
€
17,991,770.32
$
19,506,677.38
56.44052
56.1500
56.7600
17-Nov-23
322,127
€
18,198,307.16
$
19,721,505.47
56.49420
56.1200
56.9300
Total
1,570,232
€
88,344,447.78
$
95,336,776.14
56.26204
55.3400
56.9300
Since the start of the share buy-back program on 13 November 2023, AB InBev has bought back 1,570,232 shares for a total amount of 88,344,447.78 EUR (95,336,776.14 USD) under the share buy-back program. This corresponds to 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors.htmland will be updated on a weekly basis.
1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.
2As at 31 October 2023 market close, this amount represented 17,632,416 shares. Such number of shares will fluctuate depending on market fluctuations.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary
listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts
on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).
Anheuser-Busch InBev Contacts
Investors
Media
Shaun Fullalove
Fallon Buckelew
Tel: +1 212 573 9287
Tel: +1 310 592 6319
E-mail: shaun.fullalove@ab-inbev.com
E-mail:fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com
Maria Glukhova
Michaël Cloots
Tel: +32 16 276 888
Tel: +32 497 167 183
E-mail:maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com
E-mail:michael.cloots@ab-inbev.com
Cyrus Nentin
Tel: +1 646 746 9673
E-mail:cyrus.nentin@ab-inbev.com
