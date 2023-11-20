AB InBev reports on the progress of its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023

November 20, 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, in accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, AB InBev has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase AB InBev shares for an amount of 1 billion USD2 during a 12-month period.

Further to the launch of the share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, AB InBev reports the purchase of 1,570,232 AB InBev shares in the central order book of Euronext Brussels in the period from 13-Nov- 23 up to and including 17-Nov-23. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 56.26204 per share for a total consideration of € 88,344,447.78.

Date of Number Total amount Total amount Average Lowest Highest price price price repurchase of shares (EUR) (USD) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 13-Nov-23 307,488 € 17,128,849.66 $ 18,315,878.94 55.70575 55.3400 56.0000 14-Nov-23 306,362 € 17,183,584.17 $ 18,396,745.21 56.08915 55.6900 56.7500 15-Nov-23 315,481 € 17,841,936.47 $ 19,395,969.13 56.55471 56.2000 56.9300 16-Nov-23 318,774 € 17,991,770.32 $ 19,506,677.38 56.44052 56.1500 56.7600 17-Nov-23 322,127 € 18,198,307.16 $ 19,721,505.47 56.49420 56.1200 56.9300 Total 1,570,232 € 88,344,447.78 $ 95,336,776.14 56.26204 55.3400 56.9300

Since the start of the share buy-back program on 13 November 2023, AB InBev has bought back 1,570,232 shares for a total amount of 88,344,447.78 EUR (95,336,776.14 USD) under the share buy-back program. This corresponds to 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors.htmland will be updated on a weekly basis.

1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

2As at 31 October 2023 market close, this amount represented 17,632,416 shares. Such number of shares will fluctuate depending on market fluctuations.