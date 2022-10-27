Anheuser Busch InBev / : Busch InBev Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2022 Results

1The enclosed information constitutes inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, and regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market. For important disclaimers and notes on the basis of preparation, please refer to page 14.

0.85 USD in 3Q21 and was 2.16 USD in 9M22, an increase from 2.14 USD in 9M21.

Underlying profit (normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev excluding mark-to-market gains and losses linked to the hedging of our share-based payment programs and the impact of hyperinflation) was 1 682 million USD in 3Q22 compared to 1 699 million USD in 3Q21 and was 4 354 million USD in 9M22 compared to 4 290 million USD in 9M21.

In 3Q22 normalized EBITDA of 5 313 million USD represents an increase of 6.5% with normalized EBITDA margin contraction of 183 bps to 35.2%. In 9M22, normalized EBITDA increased by 7.0% to 14 896 million USD and normalized EBITDA margin contracted by 143 bps to 34.5%. Normalized EBITDA figures of 9M22 and 9M21 include an impact of 201 million USD and 226 million USD from tax credits in Brazil that were recorded in 2Q22 and 2Q21 respectively. For more details, please see page 10.

In 3Q22, total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. In 9M22, total volumes grew by 3.3% with own beer volumes up by 2.8% and non-beer volumes up by 6.5%.

Over 385 million USD of revenue and approximately 17 million ecommerce orders generated by our direct-to- consumer ecosystem in 3Q22.

Approximately 57% of our revenue now through B2B digital platforms with the monthly active user base of BEES reaching 3.1 million users as of 30 September 2022.

12.7% increase in combined revenues of our global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in 3Q22, and 9.6% in 9M22.

Revenue increased by 12.1% in 3Q22 with revenue per hl growth of 8.0% and by 11.5% in 9M22 with revenue per hl growth of 7.8%.

"We delivered broad-based volume growth of 3.7% this quarter resulting in an accelerated increase in revenue of 12.1%. We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment. As a result of our performance and continued momentum, we are raising the bottom-end of our FY22 EBITDA outlook." - Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev

Best quarterly volume performance this year driven by accelerated digital transformation and continued consumer demand for our brand portfolio

Management comments

Our volume momentum accelerated this quarter as we delivered 3.7% growth, even in the context of the ongoing dynamic operating environment. Top-line grew by 12.1% with 8.0% revenue per hl growth, driven by revenue management initiatives and continued premiumization across most of our markets. EBITDA increased by 6.5% as our top-line growth was partially offset by anticipated transactional FX and commodity cost headwinds and increased sales and marketing investments in our brands.

Following the recognition of our brand building and creative marketing capabilities at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, we were honored to be named the World's Most Effective Marketer in the Global Effie Effectiveness Index for the first time in our company history.

As we continue on our deleveraging path, our bond portfolio maintains a very manageable weighted average pre-tax coupon rate of approximately 4% with 94% of the portfolio fixed rate. The weighted average maturity remains more than 16 years with no near- or medium-term refinancing requirements.

Consistent execution of our strategy

We continue to execute on and invest in three key strategic pillars to deliver consistent growth and long-term value creation.

Lead and grow the category:

This quarter we delivered a broad-based total volume increase of 3.7% with growth in more than 60% of our markets.

Digitize and monetize our ecosystem:

BEES is now live in 19 markets and has reached 3.1 million monthly active users as of 30 September 2022, a 7% increase versus 2Q22. BEES Marketplace is now live in 14 markets with 44% of BEES customers now also Marketplace buyers.

Optimize our business:

In 9M22, our EBITDA grew by 7.0% and, as a result of deleveraging, our net interest expense decreased by approximately 200 million USD versus 9M21.

Lead and grow the category

We are executing on five proven and scalable levers to drive category expansion:

Inclusive Category : In 3Q22, consumer participation with our portfolio increased in most of our focus markets, according to our estimates, driven by brand, pack and liquid innovations focused on expanding inclusivity and accessibility. For example, in Mexico, our pack size initiatives across both upsizing and downsizing grew strong double-digits this quarter, contributing over 1 million hl's in volume and improving profitability in both the core and above core segments of our portfolio.

