Anheuser Busch InBev / : Dealing in Securities by Directors

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
(Incorporated in the Kingdom of Belgium)
("AB InBev" or the "Company")
DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS
The following notices relating to the dealings in AB InBev securities by Directors of the Company were made available on the website of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 4 July 2022.
Name of Director
Nature of transaction
Link to access detailed information
Martin Barrington
Acknowledgment of receipt of 10 001
https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232774
restricted stock units in the framework of
directors' remuneration
Claudio Garcia
Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637
https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232775
restricted stock units in the framework of
directors' remuneration
Cecilia Sicupira
Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637
https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232776
restricted stock units in the framework of
directors' remuneration
Xiaozhi Liu
Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637
https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232778
restricted stock units in the framework of
directors' remuneration
5 July 2022
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the
Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New
York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD).
