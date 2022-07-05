Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:16 2022-07-05 am EDT
52.28 EUR   +1.44%
10:53aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV / : Dealing in Securities by Directors
PU
07:44aAB INBEV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:04aCitigroup Upgrades Anheuser-Busch Inbev to Buy From Neutral
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anheuser Busch InBev / : Dealing in Securities by Directors

07/05/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Incorporated in the Kingdom of Belgium)

Register of Companies Number: 0417.497.106

Euronext Brussels Share Code: ABI

Mexican Stock Exchange Share Code: ANB

NYSE ADS Code: BUD

JSE Share Code: ANH

ISIN: BE0974293251

("AB InBev" or the "Company")

DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

The following notices relating to the dealings in AB InBev securities by Directors of the Company were made available on the website of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 4 July 2022.

Name of Director

Nature of transaction

Link to access detailed information

Martin Barrington

Acknowledgment of receipt of 10 001

https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232774

restricted stock units in the framework of

directors' remuneration

Claudio Garcia

Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637

https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232775

restricted stock units in the framework of

directors' remuneration

Cecilia Sicupira

Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637

https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232776

restricted stock units in the framework of

directors' remuneration

Xiaozhi Liu

Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637

https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232778

restricted stock units in the framework of

directors' remuneration

5 July 2022

JSE Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the

Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New

York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD).

ab-inbev.com

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:52:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
10:53aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV / : Dealing in Securities by Directors
PU
07:44aAB INBEV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:04aCitigroup Upgrades Anheuser-Busch Inbev to Buy From Neutral
MT
07/04AB INBEV : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/04AB INBEV : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/28Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end
RE
06/28AB INBEV : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/28ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV : Share buyback
CO
06/21AB INBEV : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/20ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV / : Dealing in Securities by a Director
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 903 M - -
Net income 2022 5 692 M - -
Net Debt 2022 70 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 169 339
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 53,75 $
Average target price 68,15 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-3.07%106 478
HEINEKEN N.V.-11.19%52 703
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-6.19%44 334
AMBEV S.A.-11.28%40 683
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED13.20%39 009
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-11.59%23 340