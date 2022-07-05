Anheuser Busch InBev / : Dealing in Securities by Directors

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Incorporated in the Kingdom of Belgium)

Register of Companies Number: 0417.497.106

Euronext Brussels Share Code: ABI

Mexican Stock Exchange Share Code: ANB

NYSE ADS Code: BUD

JSE Share Code: ANH

ISIN: BE0974293251

("AB InBev" or the "Company")

DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

The following notices relating to the dealings in AB InBev securities by Directors of the Company were made available on the website of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 4 July 2022.

Name of Director Nature of transaction Link to access detailed information Martin Barrington Acknowledgment of receipt of 10 001 https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232774 restricted stock units in the framework of directors' remuneration Claudio Garcia Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637 https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232775 restricted stock units in the framework of directors' remuneration Cecilia Sicupira Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637 https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232776 restricted stock units in the framework of directors' remuneration Xiaozhi Liu Acknowledgment of receipt of 3 637 https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/232778 restricted stock units in the framework of directors' remuneration

5 July 2022

JSE Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

