Brussels - 28 December 2023 - 6:00pm CET
Regulated information1
Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Law of 2 May 2007
28 December 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that on 21 December 2023 it received a transparency notification from M. Jorge Paulo Lemann, M. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles, BRC Sàrl, EPS SA, Stichting Anheuser- Busch InBev, AB InBev, Rayvax Société d'investissements SA, Stichting Fonds InBev Baillet Latour and Fonds Verhelst SC, à finalité sociale, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.
In such notification, the notifying parties notify a change in one of the parties acting in concert resulting from an inter vivos donation by one of the natural persons holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl to one of his sons (i.e. a gift by M. Marcel Herrmann Telles to his son M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles). M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles thereby replaces his father as one of the individuals holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl. No threshold has been crossed upwards or downwards.
The transparency notification contains the following information:
- Date notification: Notification dated 21 December 2023
- Reason for the notification: Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert; Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
- Notification by: Persons acting in concert; A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
- Persons subject to the notification obligation:
Name
Address (for legal entities)
M. Jorge Paulo Lemann
M. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira
Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles
BRC Sàrl (Luxembourg law)
2 Boulevard de la Foire, L 1528 Luxembourg
EPS SA (Luxembourg law)
488 Route de Longwy, L 1940 Luxembourg
Stichting Anheuser-Busch InBev (Dutch law)
760 Amstelveenseweg 760, 1081 JK Amsterdam
Anheuser-Busch InBev
1 Grand Place, 1000 Bruxelles
Rayvax Société d'investissements SA
88 Rue Gachard, 1050 Ixelles
Stichting Fonds InBev Baillet Latour
Cerastraat 1, 4811 Breda
Fonds Verhelst SC, à finalité sociale
1 Brouwerijplein, 3000 Leuven
5. Date transaction: 15 December 2023
6. Threshold that is crossed (in %): 45
7.
Denominator: 2,019,241,973
8.
Notified details:
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
to the
to the
rights
securities
securities
securities
securities
M. Jorge Paulo
0
0
0.00%
Lemann
M. Carlos Alberto da
0
0
0.00%
Veiga Sicupira
M. Max Van
Hoegaerden
0
0
0.00%
Herrmann Telles
BRC
39,962,901
28,097,078
1.39%
EPS
99,999
99,999
0.00%
EPS Participations
131,898,152
133,846,578
6.63%
Stichting Anheuser-
663,074,832
663,074,832
32.84%
Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch
59,258,420
34,263,019
1.70%
InBev
Brandbrew
405,894
265,894
0.01%
Brandbev
138,293
172,467
0.01%
Ambrew
0
200,000
0.01%
Mexbrew
60,000
0
0.00%
Subtotal
894,898,491
860,019,867
42.59%
Rayvax Société
24,158
50,000
0.00%
d'investissements
Sébastien Holding
10
0
0.00%
Subtotal
24,168
50,000
0.00%
Stichting Fonds
0
0
0.00%
InBev Baillet Latour
Fonds Baillet Latour
5,485,415
5,485,415
0.27%
Subtotal
5,485,415
5,485,415
0.27%
Fonds Verhelst
0
0
0.00%
Fonds Voorzitter
6,997,665
6,997,665
0.35%
Verhelst
Subtotal
6,997,665
6,997,665
0.35%
TOTAL
872,552,947
0
43.21%
0.00%
B)
Equivalent
After the transaction
financial
instruments
Holders of
# of voting rights
Type of
Exercise
that may be
% of
equivalent
Expiration
financial
period or
acquired if the
voting
Settlement
financial
date
instrument
date
instrument is
rights
instruments
exercised
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A & B)
% of
# of voting rights
voting
rights
872,552,947
43.21%
- Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively held: Annexed to the transparency notification, a summary overview of which is available onwww.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-structure/.
- Additional information: Notification made due to a change in one of the parties acting in concert (parties à l'action de concert) resulting from an inter vivos donation by one of the natural persons holding the joint ultimate control over BRC to one of his sons (i.e. a gift by Marcel Herrmann Telles to his son Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles). Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles thereby replaces his father as one of the individuals holding the joint ultimate control over BRC.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 or AB InBev's bylaws, should be sent to jan.vandermeersch@ab-inbev.com.
This press release can be consulted on AB InBev's website via this link www.ab-inbev.com.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary
listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts
on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).
