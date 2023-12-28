Brussels - 28 December 2023 - 6:00pm CET

Regulated information1

Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Law of 2 May 2007

28 December 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that on 21 December 2023 it received a transparency notification from M. Jorge Paulo Lemann, M. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles, BRC Sàrl, EPS SA, Stichting Anheuser- Busch InBev, AB InBev, Rayvax Société d'investissements SA, Stichting Fonds InBev Baillet Latour and Fonds Verhelst SC, à finalité sociale, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In such notification, the notifying parties notify a change in one of the parties acting in concert resulting from an inter vivos donation by one of the natural persons holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl to one of his sons (i.e. a gift by M. Marcel Herrmann Telles to his son M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles). M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles thereby replaces his father as one of the individuals holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl. No threshold has been crossed upwards or downwards.

The transparency notification contains the following information:

  1. Date notification: Notification dated 21 December 2023
  2. Reason for the notification: Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert; Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  3. Notification by: Persons acting in concert; A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  4. Persons subject to the notification obligation:

Name

Address (for legal entities)

M. Jorge Paulo Lemann

M. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira

Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles

BRC Sàrl (Luxembourg law)

2 Boulevard de la Foire, L 1528 Luxembourg

EPS SA (Luxembourg law)

488 Route de Longwy, L 1940 Luxembourg

Stichting Anheuser-Busch InBev (Dutch law)

760 Amstelveenseweg 760, 1081 JK Amsterdam

Anheuser-Busch InBev

1 Grand Place, 1000 Bruxelles

Rayvax Société d'investissements SA

88 Rue Gachard, 1050 Ixelles

Stichting Fonds InBev Baillet Latour

Cerastraat 1, 4811 Breda

Fonds Verhelst SC, à finalité sociale

1 Brouwerijplein, 3000 Leuven

5. Date transaction: 15 December 2023

6. Threshold that is crossed (in %): 45

7.

Denominator: 2,019,241,973

8.

Notified details:

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked

to the

to the

rights

securities

securities

securities

securities

ab-inbev.com

Press Release - 28 December 2023 - 1

1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

M. Jorge Paulo

0

0

0.00%

Lemann

M. Carlos Alberto da

0

0

0.00%

Veiga Sicupira

M. Max Van

Hoegaerden

0

0

0.00%

Herrmann Telles

BRC

39,962,901

28,097,078

1.39%

EPS

99,999

99,999

0.00%

EPS Participations

131,898,152

133,846,578

6.63%

Stichting Anheuser-

663,074,832

663,074,832

32.84%

Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch

59,258,420

34,263,019

1.70%

InBev

Brandbrew

405,894

265,894

0.01%

Brandbev

138,293

172,467

0.01%

Ambrew

0

200,000

0.01%

Mexbrew

60,000

0

0.00%

Subtotal

894,898,491

860,019,867

42.59%

Rayvax Société

24,158

50,000

0.00%

d'investissements

Sébastien Holding

10

0

0.00%

Subtotal

24,168

50,000

0.00%

Stichting Fonds

0

0

0.00%

InBev Baillet Latour

Fonds Baillet Latour

5,485,415

5,485,415

0.27%

Subtotal

5,485,415

5,485,415

0.27%

Fonds Verhelst

0

0

0.00%

Fonds Voorzitter

6,997,665

6,997,665

0.35%

Verhelst

Subtotal

6,997,665

6,997,665

0.35%

TOTAL

872,552,947

0

43.21%

0.00%

ab-inbev.com

Press Release - 28 December 2023 - 2

B)

Equivalent

After the transaction

financial

instruments

Holders of

# of voting rights

Type of

Exercise

that may be

% of

equivalent

Expiration

financial

period or

acquired if the

voting

Settlement

financial

date

instrument

date

instrument is

rights

instruments

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

TOTAL (A & B)

% of

# of voting rights

voting

rights

872,552,947

43.21%

  1. Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively held: Annexed to the transparency notification, a summary overview of which is available onwww.ab-inbev.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholder-structure/.
  2. Additional information: Notification made due to a change in one of the parties acting in concert (parties à l'action de concert) resulting from an inter vivos donation by one of the natural persons holding the joint ultimate control over BRC to one of his sons (i.e. a gift by Marcel Herrmann Telles to his son Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles). Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles thereby replaces his father as one of the individuals holding the joint ultimate control over BRC.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 or AB InBev's bylaws, should be sent to jan.vandermeersch@ab-inbev.com.

This press release can be consulted on AB InBev's website via this link www.ab-inbev.com.

ab-inbev.com

Press Release - 28 December 2023 - 3

About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary

listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts

on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Anheuser-Busch InBev Contacts

Investors

Media

Shaun Fullalove

Media Relations

Tel: +1 212 573 9287

E-mail:Media.Relations@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: shaun.fullalove@ab-inbev.com

Maria Glukhova

Tel: +32 16 276 888

E-mail:maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com

Cyrus Nentin

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

E-mail:cyrus.nentin@ab-inbev.com

ab-inbev.com

Press Release - 28 December 2023 - 4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 17:08:24 UTC.