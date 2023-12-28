Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Law of 2 May 2007

28 December 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that on 21 December 2023 it received a transparency notification from M. Jorge Paulo Lemann, M. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles, BRC Sàrl, EPS SA, Stichting Anheuser- Busch InBev, AB InBev, Rayvax Société d'investissements SA, Stichting Fonds InBev Baillet Latour and Fonds Verhelst SC, à finalité sociale, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In such notification, the notifying parties notify a change in one of the parties acting in concert resulting from an inter vivos donation by one of the natural persons holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl to one of his sons (i.e. a gift by M. Marcel Herrmann Telles to his son M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles). M. Max Van Hoegaerden Herrmann Telles thereby replaces his father as one of the individuals holding the joint ultimate control over BRC Sàrl. No threshold has been crossed upwards or downwards.

The transparency notification contains the following information:

Date notification : Notification dated 21 December 2023 Reason for the notification : Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert; Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : Persons acting in concert; A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Persons subject to the notification obligation :