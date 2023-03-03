Anheuser Busch InBev / : FY Financial Report 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on
the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on
the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin® and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167 000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, our reported revenue was 57.8 billion US dollar (excluding joint ventures and associates).
The following management report should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements.
In the rest of this document we refer to Anheuser-Busch InBev as "AB InBev", "the company", "we", "us" or "our".
Recent events
On 11 March 2022, the company announced that it is forfeiting all financial benefits from the operations of AB InBev Efes, an associate which does business in Russia and Ukraine, in which it holds a 50% non-controlling stake and which the company does not consolidate. On 22 April 2022, the company announced its decision to sell its non-controlling interest in AB InBev Efes and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish Brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest. AB InBev's request regarding the suspension of the license for production and sale of Bud in Russia will also be part of a potential transaction. During the year ended 31 December 2022, the company derecognized the investment in AB InBev Efes and reported a 1 143m US dollar non-cash impairment charge in non-underlying share of results of associates. (Refer to Section Risks and uncertainties, Note 4 Use of estimates and judgements, Note 8 Non-underlyingitems, Note 16 Investments in associates and Note 31 Related Parties).
Selected financial figures
To facilitate the understanding of our underlying performance, the comments in this management report, unless otherwise indicated, are based on organic and normalized numbers. "Organic" means the financials are analyzed eliminating the impact of changes in currencies on translation of foreign operations, and scopes. Scopes represent the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the start-up or termination of activities or the transfer of activities between segments, curtailment gains and losses and year-over-year changes in accounting estimates and other assumptions that management does not consider part of the underlying performance of the business.
The tables in this management report provide the segment information per region for the period ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 in the format up to Normalized EBIT level that is used by management to monitor performance.
Whenever used in this report, the term "normalized" refers to performance measures (EBITDA, EBIT, Profit, EPS, effective tax rate) before non-underlying items. Non-underlying items are either income or expenses that do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of the company. They are presented separately because they are important for the understanding of the underlying sustainable performance of the company due to their size or nature. Normalized measures are additional measures used by management and should not replace the measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the company's performance, but rather should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
2
The tables below set out the components of our operating income and operating expenses, as well as the key cash flow figures.1
For the year ended 31 December
Million US dollar
2022
%
2021
%
.
Revenue¹
57 786
100%
54 304
100%
Cost of sales
(26 305)
46%
(23 097)
43%
.
Gross profit
31 481
54%
31 207
57%
SG&A
(17 555)
30%
(17 574)
32%
Other operating income/(expenses)
841
1%
805
1%
.
Normalized profit from operations (Normalized EBIT)
14 768
26%
14 438
27%
Non-underlying items
(251)
0%
(614)
1%
.
Profit from operations (EBIT)
14 517
25%
13 824
25%
.
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
5 074
9%
4 771
9%
Non-underlying impairment
3
0%
281
1%
Normalized EBITDA
19 843
34%
19 209
35%
EBITDA
19 594
34%
18 876
35%
.
Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev
6 454
11%
5 723
11%
Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev
5 969
10%
4 670
9%
For the year ended 31 December
Million US dollar
2022
2021
Operating activities
Profit
7 597
6 114
Interest, taxes and non-cash items included in profit
12 344
12 693
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of
19 941
18 806
provisions
Change in working capital
(346)
2 459
Pension contributions and use of provisions
(351)
(375)
Interest and taxes (paid)/received
(6 104)
(6 197)
Dividends received
158
106
Cash flow from operating activities
13 298
14 799
Investing activities
Net capex
(4 838)
(5 498)
Acquisition and sale of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired/disposed of
(70)
(444)
Net proceeds from sale/(acquisition) of other assets
288
65
Cash flow from / (used in) investing activities
(4 620)
(5 878)
Financing activities
Dividends paid
(2 442)
(2 364)
Net (payments on)/proceeds from borrowings
(7 174)
(8 511)
Payment of lease liabilities
(610)
(531)
Sale/(purchase) of non-controlling interests and other
(394)
(192)
Cash flow from / (used in) financing activities
(10 620)
(11 598)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1 942)
(2 677)
1 Turnover less excise taxes. In many jurisdictions, excise taxes make up a large proportion of the cost of beer charged to the company's customers.
3
Financial performance
We are presenting our results under five regions: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.
The tables in this management report provide the segment information per region for the period ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 in the format down to Normalized EBIT level that is used by management to monitor performance.
The tables below provide a summary of our performance for the period ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 (in million US dollar, except volumes in thousand hectoliters) and the related comments are based on organic numbers.
Currency
Organic
Organic
AB INBEV WORLDWIDE
2021
Scope
translation
growth
2022
growth %
" "
Total volumes (thousand hls)
581 678
-
-
13 455
595 133
2.3%
Revenue
54 304
(395)
(2 136)
6 013
57 786
11.2%
Cost of sales
(23 097)
16
1 006
(4 230)
(26 305)
(18.4)%
Gross profit
31 207
(378)
(1 130)
1 782
31 481
5.8%
SG&A
(17 574)
365
735
(1 080)
(17 555)
(6.3)%
Other operating income/(expenses)
805
(12)
(15)
63
841
10.3%
Normalized EBIT
14 438
(26)
(410)
765
14 768
5.4%
Normalized EBITDA
19 209
(54)
(669)
1 357
19 843
7.2%
Normalized EBITDA margin
35.4%
-
-
-
34.3%
(126) bps
In 2022, our normalized EBITDA increased 7.2%, while our normalized EBITDA margin contracted 126 bps, reaching 34.3%.
Consolidated volumes grew by 2.3%, with own beer volumes up 1.8% and non-beer volumes up 5.2%, driven by the investment in our marketing capabilities and consistent execution of our five proven and scalable category expansion levers.
Consolidated revenue grew by 11.2% to 57 786m US dollar, with revenue per hectoliter growth of 8.6% driven by revenue management initiatives and continued premiumization. Combined revenues of our global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona increased by 8.2% globally and 8.9% outside of their respective home markets.
Consolidated cost of sales increased 18.4%, and increased 15.8% on a per hectoliter basis, driven by anticipated transactional foreign currency effects and commodity cost headwinds.
Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 6.3% primarily due to elevated costs of distribution.
Consolidated other operating income/(expenses) in 2022 increased by 10.3% primarily driven by sale of non-core assets and one-time gains. In 2022, Ambev recognized 201m US dollar income in Other operating income related to tax credits in Brazil (2021: 226m US dollar). The net impact is presented as a scope change and does not impact the presented organic growth. Additionally, Ambev recognized 168m US dollar of interest income in Finance income in 2022 (2021: 118m US dollar) related to these credits. Underlying profit attributable to equity holders and underlying EPS were positively impacted by 186m US dollar after tax and non-controlling interest (2021: 165m US dollar). Ambev's tax credits and interest receivables are expected to be collected over a period exceeding 12 months after the reporting date. As of 31 December 2022, the total amount of such credits and interest receivables represented 1 149m US dollar.
4
VOLUMES
The table below summarizes the volume evolution per region and the related comments are based on organic numbers. Volumes include not only brands that we own or license, but also third-party brands that we brew as a subcontractor and third-party products that we sell through our distribution network, particularly in Europe. Volumes sold by the Global Export business, which includes our global headquarters and the export businesses which have not been allocated to our regions, are shown separately.
Organic
Organic growth
Thousand hectoliters
2021
Scope
growth
2022
%
" "
North America
106 965
2
(4 293)
102 674
(4.0)%
Middle Americas
141 447
105
6 072
147 624
4.3%
South America
156 622
421
7 276
164 319
4.6%
EMEA
86 707
76
3 997
90 780
4.6%
Asia Pacific
88 379
4
515
88 898
0.6%
Global Export and Holding Companies
1 558
(607)
(112)
838
(11.8)%
AB InBev Worldwide
581 678
-
13 455
595 133
2.3%
North America total volumes decreased by 4.0%
In the United States, our sales-to-wholesalers ("STWs") declined by 4.2% and our sales-to-retailers ("STRs") declined by 4.1%, estimated to be below the industry. In 2022, our above core beer portfolio outperformed the industry, led by Michelob ULTRA which grew volumes by high-single digits and by the growth of our premium brands including Stella Artois, Kona Big Wave and Estrella Jalisco. In Beyond Beer, our spirits-basedready-to-drink portfolio grew volume by strong double- digits and continued to outperform the industry, led by Cutwater, the #1 spirits-based cocktail in the country, and NÜTRL, the industry's #2 vodka seltzer.
In Canada, while total volumes declined low-single digits due to a soft industry, we gained share of beer for the third year in a row.
Middle Americas total volumes increased by 4.3%.
In Mexico, we delivered volume growth across all segments of our portfolio, with our above core beer brands growing over 20%, led by Modelo, Pacifico and Michelob ULTRA. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we completed the final wave of our Oxxo channel expansion with our portfolio now available in approximately 20 000 Oxxo stores nationwide. We continued to progress our digital transformation with over 60% of our BEES customers now also BEES Marketplace buyers and our digital DTC platform, TaDa, now fulfilling over 300 000 orders per month.
In Colombia, led by the consistent implementation of our category expansion levers, the beer category continues to grow, gaining 80bps share of total alcohol volume this year and with 2022 marking the highest beer per capita consumption in over 25 years. Our volumes grew by high-single digits in 2022 compared to 2021, delivering volume growth across all segments of our portfolio. Our premium and super premium brands led the way, delivering over 25% volume growth and reaching an all-time high volume and share of our total revenue. More than 45% of our BEES customers are now also BEES Marketplace buyers.
In Peru, our volumes grew by high-single digits in 2022 reaching a new all-time high for the fiscal year, with the beer and Beyond Beer categories increasing share of total alcohol. In December, the industry momentum was impacted by social unrest in certain regions and our volumes declined by low-single digits in the fourth quarter of 2022. Over 55% of BEES customers are now also BEES Marketplace buyers.
In Ecuador, we delivered high-single digits volume growth, driven by the expansion of the beer category and supported by post COVID-19 recovery. Approximately 75% of BEES customers are now also BEES Marketplace buyers.
South America total volumes increased by 4.6%.
In Brazil, our total volume grew by 5.6% in 2022, with beer volumes up by 3.5%, outperforming the industry according to our estimates, and non-beer volumes up by 12.0% compared to 2021. In 2022, we once again delivered record high beer volumes driven by continued expansion of our market share. BEES continued to expand, delivering an all-time high Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and more than 70% of our BEES customers are now also BEES Marketplace buyers. Our digital DTC platform, Zé Delivery, fulfilled over 62 million orders this year and has now reached 4.8 million monthly active users, a 17% increase versus December 2021.
In Argentina, volumes grew by low-single digits led by the strong performance of our above core beer and non-beer brands.
