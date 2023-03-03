Anheuser Busch InBev / : FY Financial Report 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on

the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on

the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin® and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167 000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, our reported revenue was 57.8 billion US dollar (excluding joint ventures and associates).

The following management report should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements.

In the rest of this document we refer to Anheuser-Busch InBev as "AB InBev", "the company", "we", "us" or "our".

Recent events

On 11 March 2022, the company announced that it is forfeiting all financial benefits from the operations of AB InBev Efes, an associate which does business in Russia and Ukraine, in which it holds a 50% non-controlling stake and which the company does not consolidate. On 22 April 2022, the company announced its decision to sell its non-controlling interest in AB InBev Efes and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish Brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest. AB InBev's request regarding the suspension of the license for production and sale of Bud in Russia will also be part of a potential transaction. During the year ended 31 December 2022, the company derecognized the investment in AB InBev Efes and reported a 1 143m US dollar non-cash impairment charge in non-underlying share of results of associates. (Refer to Section Risks and uncertainties, Note 4 Use of estimates and judgements, Note 8 Non-underlyingitems, Note 16 Investments in associates and Note 31 Related Parties).

Selected financial figures

To facilitate the understanding of our underlying performance, the comments in this management report, unless otherwise indicated, are based on organic and normalized numbers. "Organic" means the financials are analyzed eliminating the impact of changes in currencies on translation of foreign operations, and scopes. Scopes represent the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the start-up or termination of activities or the transfer of activities between segments, curtailment gains and losses and year-over-year changes in accounting estimates and other assumptions that management does not consider part of the underlying performance of the business.

The tables in this management report provide the segment information per region for the period ended 31 December 2022 and 2021 in the format up to Normalized EBIT level that is used by management to monitor performance.

Whenever used in this report, the term "normalized" refers to performance measures (EBITDA, EBIT, Profit, EPS, effective tax rate) before non-underlying items. Non-underlying items are either income or expenses that do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of the company. They are presented separately because they are important for the understanding of the underlying sustainable performance of the company due to their size or nature. Normalized measures are additional measures used by management and should not replace the measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the company's performance, but rather should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

