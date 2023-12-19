AB InBev reports on the progress of its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023

December 18, 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, in accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, AB InBev has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase AB InBev shares for an amount of 1 billion USD2 during a 12-month period.

Further to the launch of the share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, AB InBev reports the purchase of 558,702 AB InBev shares in the central order book of Euronext Brussels in the period from 11-Dec- 2023 up to and including 15-Dec-2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 58.0031 EUR per share for a total consideration of 32,406,445.51 EUR.

Date of Number Total amount Total amount Average Lowest Highest price price price repurchase of shares (EUR) (USD) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 11-Dec-23 110,713 € 6,478,960.19 $6,968,121.68 58.5203 58.3100 58.6400 12-Dec-23 110,977 € 6,531,237.27 $7,039,367.53 58.8522 58.5400 59.3300 13-Dec-23 110,808 € 6,394,100.29 $6,896,037.16 57.7043 57.4100 58.3600 14-Dec-23 113,200 € 6,520,140.01 $7,094,564.35 57.5984 56.9500 58.5200 15-Dec-23 113,004 € 6,482,007.75 $7,126,319.32 57.3609 57.1700 57.6100 Total 558,702 €32,406,445.51 $35,124,410.05 58.0031 56.9500 59.3300

Since the start of the share buy-back program on 13 November 2023, AB InBev has bought back 5,099,590 shares for a total amount of 291,410,614.98 EUR (316,558,087.82 USD) under the share buy-back program. This corresponds to 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors.htmland will be updated on a weekly basis.

1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

2At 31 October 2023 market close, this amount represented 17,632,416 shares. Such number of shares will fluctuate depending on market fluctuations.