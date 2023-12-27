AB InBev reports on the progress of its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023

December 26, 2023 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE:ANH) ("AB InBev") ("the Company") hereby discloses certain information in relation to its share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, in accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations. Under this program, AB InBev has granted a discretionary mandate to an independent financial intermediary to repurchase AB InBev shares for an amount of 1 billion USD2 during a 12-month period.

Further to the launch of the share buy-back program announced on 31 October 2023, AB InBev reports the purchase of 563,558 AB InBev shares in the central order book of Euronext Brussels in the period from 18-Dec- 2023 up to and including 22-Dec-2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 57.7439 EUR per share for a total consideration of 32,542,043.63 EUR.

Date of Number Total amount Total amount Average Lowest Highest price price price repurchase of shares (EUR) (USD) (EUR) (EUR) (EUR) 18-Dec-23 112,984 € 6,459,635.36 $ 7,055,859.71 57.1730 56.9100 57.3600 19-Dec-23 113,279 € 6,534,249.90 $ 7,141,281.72 57.6828 57.4500 57.8600 20-Dec-23 112,534 € 6,540,480.58 $ 7,172,291.01 58.1200 57.9000 58.3800 21-Dec-23 111,914 € 6,446,096.44 $ 7,055,897.16 57.5987 57.3400 57.8400 22-Dec-23 112,847 € 6,561,581.35 $ 7,219,051.80 58.1458 57.6800 58.4700 Total 563,558 € 32,542,043.63 $35,644,381.39 57.7439 56.9100 58.4700

Since the start of the share buy-back program on 13 November 2023, AB InBev has bought back 5,663,148 shares for a total amount of 323,952,658.61 EUR (352,202,469.21 USD) under the share buy-back program. This corresponds to 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back program is available on http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors.htmland will be updated on a weekly basis.

1The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

2At 31 October 2023 market close, this amount represented 17,632,416 shares. Such number of shares will fluctuate depending on market fluctuations.