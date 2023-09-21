AB INBEV'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 CEO , MAZ Carlos Lisboa -MAZ Overview Hello everyone, welcome again to our Capital Markets Day I'm Carlos Lisboa, CEO for Middle Americas and after 30 years in our company it is a personal privilege and important career milestone, to host such an important meeting for our company. Briefly about my professional journey at ABI: I first joined our company back in 1993, in Brazil Throughout the next 17 years, I held several commercial positions, mostly in marketing, including Marketing VP for Ambev In 2010 I went on several international assignments, such as: BU President for Andina region, BU President for Canada, Global Marketing VP for our Global Brands, based in NY, CEO of Latin America South Zone, based in Argentina, And for the last 5 years, I've been CEO of Middle Americas, based here in Mexico. I lead a very senior and highly capable management team, with a rich mix of vast experiences, with people coming from ABI, AMBEV, SABMILLER, from different regions of the world, bringing a powerful diversity of backgrounds & capabilities to our zone Together, we officially welcome you again to MAZ; Middle Americas Zone, internally we refer to ourselves as the Most Amazing Zone. Why do we call it the most amazing? 3 key reasons: We are a big developing region, transitioning towards a more developed standard of living.

After 5 years of compounded growth, we have reached approximately $6.6 billion dollars of EBITDA, making us the largest contributor to ABI's overall business

And finally, the opportunity to combine the two previous points, with a proven growth strategy, based on our company's global replicable models, creating an amazing future growth potential. Let me elaborate with more details on each of these points: We are a developing region

We operate directly in 12 countries, serving a total of

30 markets in the region, through a combination of direct operations and exports, reaching a combined population of

Over 300 million people.

A population with a very interesting profile for any CPG; Why? Because it is a growing and productive work force, becoming wealthier, resulting in a consistent increase of household expenditure around 2 times the GDP growth. This is the consequence of a stable and positive economic context throughout the years, across all key markets. And we are also a region that shares strong connections, as we speak the same language, as we share similar values and as we have similar way of living. In other words, we share more similarities rather than differences across all countries. That's why, we operate with a mentality of a true "zone without borders": the power of 1 big region operating in a full collaboration mode, to make these key developing markets a clear growth opportunity for ABI. Talking about ABI, let me give you some context of the relevance of our zone to our overall company. Over the past 5 years, we have successfully integrated the SABMiller business in the region, invested ahead of the curve for growth, built teams, brands and capabilities that are truly best-in-class, resulting in a zone that is currently:

·The second largest contributor to global ABI volume and revenue. We delivered our volume performance at a 3.5% compounded growth rate, the result of bringing more consumers to our category and drinking beer on more occasions. And a beer volume growth that was ahead of the total beer industry and total alcohol industry, generating gains in both market share of beer and overall share of total alcohol. This volume growth was a key component to deliver a healthy compounded revenue growth rate of 9.3%, paving the way ,over the last 5 years, to make our zone. The number 1 zone in terms of total EBITDA contribution for ABI, with a compounded EBITDA growth rate of approximately 9%. Our scale was a key enabler to deliver our historical performance. Our zone footprint is composed of: 30 Breweries o 12 verticals

o +46,000 direct employees o 1,2 Million customers

o +50 million transactions annually Moreover, nowadays, our zone has 3 out of the top 6 markets for ABI globally in terms of EBITDA contribution. And in 9 of our 12 markets in the zone we have a strong beer share leadership position. We are also recognized as one of the Top 3 most admired CPG companies. We are the proud stewards of 6 of the top 50 most valuable brands, among all categories, in Latin America. And last but not least, we are also the region where the digital transformation of our route to consumer has advanced consistently and rapidly across all markets Finally, our future potential growth opportunity.

After all we have achieved, we still have a huge untapped opportunity: when we compare our industry consumption level with more developed markets, we immediately realize there is still a clear positive trend ahead of us, as the beer category becomes more appealing to new consumers, choosing beer in more alcohol appropriate occasions. And this is why we call this zone the most amazing zone, because of : Our Developing markets demographics and economic growth potential o Our iconic portfolio of brands and unparalleled market positions

o Our momentum as a zone o Our growth opportunity And last but not least, because of our powerful and proven strategy based on replicable models, deployed simultaneously across all of our key markets. All of that, to continue progressing and perpetuating momentum leveraged in all 3 of our global strategic pillars: o Lead and Grow the Category Digitize and Monetize our Ecosystem o And Optimize our Business You heard earlier from Marcel, Nick, Lucas and Fernando on each of these, but let me quickly go through the manifestation of our global growth strategy in the context of the Middle Americas First, to Lead and Grow the Category, this is when we must be true category developers, capable of building a portfolio of brands that consumers love today and will love tomorrow. A portfolio that has superior Core brands, always the cornerstone for everything we do and particularly relevant within our developing markets