AB INBEV'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 Chief Direct to Consumer Officer, Lucas Herscovici & Digitize & Monetize - DTC Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with all of you today. As Tadeu mentioned, I'm Lucas Herscovici, Chief Direct to Consumer Officer for ABI. I joined the company 21 years ago in Argentina as a global management trainee. In 2008 I embarked on several international assignments in Global HQ and the North America zone where I held different positions in marketing, driving change through innovation and technology. In 2018 I was honored to join our SLT first as Chief Non-Alcohol Officer, and later as Chief Sales Officer. Since 2022 I've had the pleasure of leading our Direct-to-Consumer business, where I can apply my commercial experience to drive ABI's business transformation. The goal for today's DTC section is to share with you 3 things: I will start by providing an Overview of our DTC Strategy and how our DTC products are designed to help deliver ABI's company strategy. I'll then talk about each of Our Digital DTC Megabrands and how Ze Delivery became a replicable model that is being scaled globally. I'll finish by sharing our Key Messages and how DTC is helping us lead & grow the category through digitizing & monetizing our ecosystem. Direct to Consumer is part of the Digitize & Monetize Pillar of our strategy and generated $1.5Bn in net revenue. We have both Digital and Physical Businesses.

The key focus for the presentation today is how we are scaling our 3 digital Brands: Ze Delivery, Tada Delivery and PerfectDraft. Our DTC brands have enabled us to collect more than 1 billion first party data points that we are leveraging to develop deep consumer insights and transform the way we engage with our consumers. This is helping us drive category growth by developing occasions. Within our DTC business we have 3 Digital Megabrands: For Developing markets, our value proposition is focused on delivering cold beer, in less than 30 min at supermarket prices. Our brand in Brazil is Ze Delivery which we replicated to the rest of the world under the brand TaDa. For Developed Markets, our proposition is called PerfectDraft, which is like a "Nespresso for beers", where consumers get to enjoy the draft bar experience at home, from over 40 different beer brands, buying their kegs online or in physical stores. Both propositions leverage the breadth of ABI's physical, brand and experiential assets, making this a key differentiator vs other players. Our digital megabrands are currently operating in 20 markets. Ze Delivery in Brazil, TaDa in 12 markets across Latin America & South Africa and PerfectDraft in 7 markets across Western Europe. In the past years we have been growing exponentially, generating almost half a billion dollars in annual revenue from our digital megabrands. I've just shared with you our DTC Strategy & Megabrands. Now, I am going to zoom into each of them, starting with Ze Delivery, which became a replicable model that is being scaled globally. Ze Delivery was born in 2016 and grew exponentially during the pandemic.

Today Ze is available to over 60% of the Brazilian population, serves over 8 million consumers per year, offers more than 300 SKUs across a variety of categories like spirits, soft-drinks, snacks, charcoal - and we even sell meat. We offer consumers the products they want for the occasions we serve. Generating millions of data points that we transform into action, to help solve consumer problems. As you can see in the social media pictures on the right, consumers have a strong passion for Ze delivery! In 2022 our App rating on both google and apple store was 4.9 and NPS reached 76. What makes Ze delivery different, viable and scalable is our unique model, that leverages the full ABI ecosystem and the relationship we have with our customers. In Brazil we have deep relationships with over 1 million customers. Our footprint enables us to deliver cold beer in less than 30 minutes in every city, regardless of its size. Scaling to new cities requires very little incremental costs, creating a model that's: Unique

Scalable

Truly "asset light" We believe this is a true competitive advantage. Now let me share with you one example on how we leverage our DTC business to develop Occasions and Grow the category. In Brazil, two of our key priorities are to improve margins and expand the category by reaching more consumers on more occasions. As you saw previously in the Brazil Category Participation section, expanding the availability of returnable glass bottles can help us progress on these priorities because:

Consumers can buy beer at a lower price point, driving increased participation

Customers earn higher margins

It's better for the environment …and this all benefits ABI because RGB drives superior margins and category participation. RGB products are very popular in the on trade Brazilian market, making RGB 45% of total mix. However, RGB represents only 16% of the off-trade market mix and 0% of the mix in e- commerce retailers (excluding Ze delivery). Given this context we had one problem to solve for our consumers: how to eliminate the hassle of carrying these bulky products to and from their homes. By fixing this pain point we are increasing Beer participation within in-home occasion. We were able to solve this problem with Ze Delivery. Today Ze is the only e-commerce retailer in Brazil that sells RGB's online, eliminating the consumer friction of carrying the bottles. That's why Ze has been activating returnable glass bottles at scale, increasing relevance within a variety of consumption occasions With these activations, small RGB now represents 44% of total mix within Ze. Because of this growth and this scale, in-home participation of small RGB bottles in Brazil has grown by 40% since 2019. This is one of the examples of how DTC helps us solve consumer pain points, drive profitable growth, and grow the category by developing occasions. Now let me bring back to the stage Dani Wakswaser, our CMO in Brazil, who is going to share some case studies on how we leverage Ze Delivery to build brands and grow the category by developing occasions. Daniel Wakswaser, CMO Brazil