AB INBEV'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 Chief B2B Officer, Nick Caton - Digitize & Monetize - BEES Hi everyone! It's a pleasure to be here with all of you today. My name is Nick Caton, and I am the Chief B2B Officer for AB InBev. Before I dive in, I'd like to introduce myself. I studied math at Stanford and law at Yale. I spent time as a corporate attorney at Skadden, and then joined McKinsey. From there, I joined ABI. Over the past 11 years, I've held roles in sales, technology, and finance, and I've worked in the Asia-Pacific, North America, and our Global Headquarters. Today I am proud to lead BEES, our B2B platform that's fundamentally changed the way ABI does business. Our transformation begins with our strategy. The role of BEES is to Digitize and Monetize our Ecosystem, unlocking incremental profitable growth for ABI. Our B2B journey starts with our customers, who are millions of retailers all over the world, from individual entrepreneurs running small businesses to large chains and everything in between. We serve these customers weekly. And given the strength of our category and the power of our brands, we have built strong relationships with them. Whether they are in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, South Africa, or China, these retailers are integral to their local communities. They are valued for the convenience, service, products and brands they offer to billions of consumers every day. And as such, our customers are well positioned to grow.

But, in knowing these customers, we also know that they have been underserved. Despite having the capacity and opportunity to grow their businesses, they have struggled because suppliers haven't been meeting their needs. Our customers depend on stocking leading brands at competitive prices. But historically they have received limited service from their suppliers, in short, infrequent visits. They have been unsure whether they are getting fair pricing. Delivery schedules have been rigid or unpredictable. And they have received little to no data or insights on what products can help them grow. However, in these challenges we saw an opportunity - the opportunity to leverage technology to improve their businesses. By transforming how these customers are served, we saw the opportunity to unlock profitable growth for both them and for ABI. And it is natural that ABI would be the one to lead the transformation. As Marcel shared, we have a strong portfolio of mega brands. We serve many of these customers directly, providing an exceptional service level and building strong relationships. Given this deep connection with our customers, we are uniquely positioned to address their needs. So we built BEES. From the beginning, we have dreamed big with BEES. We have invested to build new capabilities and superior technology.

And as I'll explain today, it is more than simply digitizing. It is a fundamental transformation in how we do business and how we serve our customers. Over the past few years, we've built a world-class tech organization, with thousands of talented engineers, product managers, data scientists, and experts in design. Their mission has been to leverage technology to build new capabilities and transform how we serve our customers, at scale. And it has worked. We have more than 3.3 million monthly active users. These users collectively serve hundreds of millions - or even billions - of consumers. More than 75% of these BEES users say that BEES is better than any other application they use to run their business. We transact more than $35B in Gross Merchandise Value and we're continuing to grow. And we have expanded our offering with third-party products. Today, more than 35% of orders on the platform include third-party products, making up nearly $1.5B in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Over the past three years, BEES has launched in 25 markets, becoming a global megabrand of its own. Many of ABI's most important markets are fully digitized with 90% or more of their net revenues now digital. This has only been possible because of superior technology, a global platform, and a replicable model to transform and scale. Most importantly, our platform addresses the needs of our retailers and delivers profitable growth for our customers and for ABI. Let me tell you how.

At the center of our ecosystem is the customer product. Our digital connection with our retailers enables an always-on, personalized experience, that has been built to address their needs. At their fingertips, they have access to our full portfolio of products, transparency on pricing, and promotions selected specifically for them. We communicate digitally, building our brands, customizing for what is most relevant for each and every retailer. We offer personalized shopping recommendations, providing convenience and highlighting incremental growth opportunities. Now our customers can participate in rewards. They can also access account information and customer service digitally. They receive data and insights about what products are growing in their area and they can schedule deliveries when is convenient for them. Every feature of BEES has been purpose built, designed to transform how we interact with our customers to unlock profitable growth for them and for ABI. Beyond our app, which is generally used by our small retailers, we also connect digitally with our larger accounts and modern trade. These customers, some of whom have multiple stores, tend to place larger orders and have multiple people placing those orders across their businesses. Alongside our BEES app, we have created a tailored solution for our modern trade customers to provide a connected, data-informed experience. No matter the size of our customers, we have a solution that is designed to fit their needs. In addition to the customer experience, we've built software products for all touchpoints with our customers. For example, once we changed how our retailers buy, we had to transform how we sell.