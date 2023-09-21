AB INBEV'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 Chief Growth Officer, Ricardo Tadeu - Growth Group Intro Hello everyone! I am Ricardo Tadeu, Chief Growth Officer, and it's a great pleasure to be with you today! I've been with the company for 28 years, having spent most of my career in commercial roles in Latin America and Africa, as well as our global sales and BEES teams. Today, I lead the Growth Group. As I realize that until recently, this group did not exist, let me tell you more about how it came to be. The Growth Group was created in 2022 to optimize our business model, for the execution of our strategy. Integratingour commercial functions allows us to improve the effectiveness of our sales and marketing investments across our multiple markets. And by bringingtogether our global technology teams, we can digitally transform our business andfully leverage the connections and the data generated from our BEES and DTC platforms. This simplifiedstructure and its clearly defined roles, eliminate the silos andenable collaboration among our teams. As a consequence,we can better allocate resources to accelerate the next phase of innovation and growth of our business.

The structure of the Growth Group includes our sales and distribution team, led by Pablo Panizza, our marketing team, led by Marcel Marcondes, our BEES team, led by Nick Caton, and our Direct-to-Consumer team, led by Lucas Herscovici. As Michel shared, the first two pillars of our strategy are, Lead & Grow the Category and Digitize and Monetize our Ecosystem. These teams help our zones and countries to translate this strategy into action in an optimized way. In the beer category, we want to continue to evolve, from being the category leader toreally leading category growth. Our marketing and sales teams are best-in-class. They are building for scale, delivering sustainable growth, and creating replicable models, that can be leveraged across our markets. It is thanks to their focus, that we are advancing beer participation, and that we continue to grow, by developing occasions and expanding our portfolio beyond beer. Asa category leader, we serve over 6 million customers and 2 billion consumers around the world. The Growth Group works in an integrated way to digitize and monetize that ecosystem. Our B2B platform, BEES, and our DTC products Ze Delivery, TaDa and PerfectDraft, transformed our route to consumer and our relationship with customers. Now we can develop deep consumer insights, elevate our relationships with our customers, increase the distribution of our brands and sell more profitably. We are also developing new ways, to monetize our digital and physical assets, creating new profitable business models for the company.

To go deeper into the progress across these first two pillars of our global strategy, I will hand it over nowto Marcel Marcondes, our Chief Marketing Officer, along with talents from several markets to talk in detail about how we Lead & Grow the category. Following Marcel and the team, we will have Nick Caton, our Chief B2B Officer and Lucas Herscovici, our Chief DTC Officer, to share more on BEES and DTC. Thank you very much! Chief Growth Officer, Ricardo Tadeu - Growth Group Closing Now that you've heard from Marcel, Nick, Lucas, and the team, you can see how well we are positioned to continue to drive profitable growth. Iwill now quickly wrap up, the key takeaways from these first two pillarsof our global strategy. Let's start with pillar one: Lead & Grow the Category. We havea clear and consistent global strategy, to drive organic growth. We are building mega brands with focus, efficiency and scale. And we are delivering volume and net revenue, ahead of the industry in most of our markets. Moving on to Digitize and Monetize. We areconnecting and enhancing our route to market. Our digital platforms, BEES, Ze, Tada, and PerfectDraft allow us to sell more, reduce our cost-to-serve, and increase satisfaction. On top of that, we are creating new profitable revenue streams, enhancing beer occasions and developing deep insights about our customers and consumers.