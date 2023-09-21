AB INBEV'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023 CEO, Michel Doukeris - Introduction Welcome everyone to the 2023 ABI Capital Markets Day. Welcome to Mexico. It is great that we can be together in person again. Thank you to those who were able to travel to join us in-person, I know it was a long trip for some of you. And welcome to those joining on zoom from around the world. It's exciting to be here in Mexico, where over the next two days you will have the opportunity to experience a vibrant beer category, to see a large and growing ABI business, and most importantly, to experience our strategy in action. The beer category in Mexico has been growing volume at an incredible 4% annually over the past 5 years, and this growth is very meaningful to us because Mexico is our 2nd largest market by EBITDA. As we spend the next two days together, we will see many of our replicable toolkits that are driving organic top-line growth of more than 11% over the last 5 years We have three objectives for our time together: First: we want to share how our hard earned and unique competitive advantages enable us to lead and grow the category globally. Second: Recap the strategy I shared with you two years ago and show the progress that we've made. And third: To demonstrate the execution of our toolkits in the marketplace.

I'll be joined here during the two days by several members of our executive team with whom you'll have an opportunity to interact, as well as some members from our local Middle Americas Zone and Mexico team. Allow me to start by re-grounding us on what we discussed at our last capital markets day in 2021. We shared the ABI history and how we got to this point. Most importantly, we talked about the shift we were making - from an inorganic to an organic growth strategy. We also shared with you our purpose of dreaming big to create a future with more cheers. We discussed how having a long-term view provides a competitive advantage and gives us the ability to capture the full potential of changes in consumer and customer behaviors. And finally, we shared our new and simplified three-pillar strategy: Lead and Grow the Category, Digitize and Monetize our Ecosystem, and Optimize our Business. Since then, we've checked in with you on our progress every quarter. Taking a step back, when you think about it, it's incredible how much has happened over the last two years. In 2021 and 2022, COVID continued to affect our operations globally, especially in Asia. Geopolitical tensions escalated. And high inflation and commodity costs dominated many of our conversations. More recently, the global social context has become more relevant.

While we are in Mexico to talk about our global company and our Mexican business, I know that you will ask questions and some of our conversations over the break and over a beer will be about Bud Light. So, allow me to give you an update here from what we shared with you in the Q2 earnings call. We continue to actively engage with consumers across the country, and they tell us they want three things. While those things haven't changed, our Bud Light actions and activations around the platforms that consumers love are increasingly part of the conversation. These activations include our NFL and college football partnership, the Bud Light Backyard Music Tour, and continuation of our partnership with Folds of Honor. All of this is what Bud Light does best. Last quarter, we provided an update on the available Circana data. The latest August and September-to-date results show our share remains stable. As we move forward in the US, the team is focused on what we do best: brewing great quality beer, actively engaging with our consumers, supporting our partners, and making a positive impact on the communities that we serve. Now back to why we're all here in Mexico, to talk about our global business and the execution of the ABI strategy. The beer category remains vibrant, growing volume, and gaining share of throat globally. Through the execution of our strategy, we are delivering all time high volumes and have generated $5.5 billion dollars of incremental net revenue since 2019. As we continue to digitize and monetize our business, BEES has achieved more than $35 billion dollars in annualized GMV, with $1.3 billion dollars in Marketplace GMV.

And, as we continue to optimize our business, we have generated $34 billion dollars in free cash flow since 2019, and reduced debt by $32 billion dollars over the last four years. To bring this all together, the main learnings since we started on this organic growth journey are: We operate in an incredible category that's not only resilient but also growing and gaining share of throat globally. Our strategy is simple, which enables us to execute consistently across the world. While our operating environment remains dynamic, our global footprint is a competitive advantage, and we continue to be resilient. And in an ever-changing consumer environment, our connection with consumers must remain authentic, around spaces that are relevant to our business, and in line with our values. This is when we are at our best. We continue to listen and learn, and as we move forward, our focus remains on creating long term shareholder value. As you know, I love simplicity and what is so powerful about the way we create value is that is so simple it can fit on the back of a beer coaster. Let me show you how. Our value creation story has four elements: We operate in a large, profitable, and growing category... Where we are uniquely positioned with structural advantages to accelerate growth. We have replicable growth drivers, or toolkits, that we are executing at scale, And we continue to deliver superior profitability. So, let's start with beer.