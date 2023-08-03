Equities ABI BE0974293251
|Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:37:20 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.72 EUR
|+1.29%
|-3.27%
|-8.09%
|06:14pm
|ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : A breath of fresh air
|04:23pm
|Trending : Anheuser-Busch InBev 2Q Earnings Misses Expectations
|DJ
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : A breath of fresh air
Today at 12:14 pm
Latest news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Chart Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Company Profile
More about the company
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is one of the world's leading producers of beers. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - production of beers: Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle, Castle Lite, Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Quilmes, Michelob, Harbin, Sedrin brands, etc.; - production, bottling and sales of alcohol-free drinks: soft drinks, malt beverages, bottled waters and ice teas. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (14%), North America (28.7%), Central America (24.5%), Latin America (20.1%), Asia/Pacific (11.3%) and other (1.4%).
SectorBrewers
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
55.84USD
Average target price
69.63USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.69%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Brewers
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-8.09%
|111 B $
|+1.96%
|55 342 M $
|+15.98%
|49 405 M $
|+1.79%
|49 258 M $
|-28.72%
|30 900 M $
|+3.82%
|23 467 M $
|+9.46%
|21 873 M $
|-11.82%
|19 959 M $
|+33.07%
|19 493 M $
|-13.94%
|15 003 M $