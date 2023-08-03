  1. Markets
Security ABI

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

Equities ABI BE0974293251

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:37:20 2023-08-03 am EDT
51.72 EUR +1.29% -3.27% -8.09%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : A breath of fresh air

Today at 12:14 pm

Latest news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : A breath of fresh air Alphavalue
Trending : Anheuser-Busch InBev 2Q Earnings Misses Expectations DJ
Trending : AB InBev Profit Slumps on Lower US Volumes DJ
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday MT
Transcript : Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
Rising Bond Yields Hurt Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Thursday MT
RBC Lifts Price Target on Anheuser-Busch Inbev to EUR70 From EUR69, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Beer cans maker Ball misses revenue estimates on disruption at major customer RE
AB INBEV : RBC reiterates its Buy rating MD
AB INBEV : Gets a Buy rating from RBC MD
AB INBEV : Receives a Sell rating from UBS MD
How two private equity firms negotiated New Relic deal down to $6.5 bln RE
Anheuser-Busch InBev's Q2 Underlying Earnings Fall, Revenue Increases MT
AB INBEV : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating MD
European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag RE
AB InBev keeps forecast as China offsets US Bud Light impact RE
AB InBev 2Q Net Profit Misses Expectations as US Volumes Dive -- Update DJ
AB InBev 2Q Net Profit Misses Expectations as US Volumes Dive DJ
Belgium's AB InBev Logs Improved H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
AB InBev maintains 2023 profit forecast after Q2 beat RE
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
Molson Coors bumps up annual forecast on strong demand for premium beers RE
AB INBEV : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating MD
Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; SoFi Technologies Poised to Fall, PayPal to Rise MT

Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is one of the world's leading producers of beers. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - production of beers: Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle, Castle Lite, Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Quilmes, Michelob, Harbin, Sedrin brands, etc.; - production, bottling and sales of alcohol-free drinks: soft drinks, malt beverages, bottled waters and ice teas. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (14%), North America (28.7%), Central America (24.5%), Latin America (20.1%), Asia/Pacific (11.3%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
55.84USD
Average target price
69.63USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.69%
Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Chart Analysis Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
-8.09% 111 B $
HEINEKEN N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken N.V.
+1.96% 55 342 M $
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.
Chart Analysis Constellation Brands, Inc.
+15.98% 49 405 M $
AMBEV S.A.
Chart Analysis Ambev S.A.
+1.79% 49 258 M $
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED
Chart Analysis Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-28.72% 30 900 M $
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.
Chart Analysis Heineken Holding N.V.
+3.82% 23 467 M $
CARLSBERG A/S
Chart Analysis Carlsberg A/S
+9.46% 21 873 M $
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-11.82% 19 959 M $
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Chart Analysis Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
+33.07% 19 493 M $
TSINGTAO BREWERY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited
-13.94% 15 003 M $
Other Brewers
