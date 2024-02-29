Stock ABI ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Equities

ABI

BE0974293251

Brewers

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles
Other stock markets
 06:05:28 2024-02-29 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
56.56 EUR -1.75% Intraday chart for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV -3.30% -3.20%
11:52am ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : The lack of commitment in the outlook raises questions Alphavalue
11:45am Beer Giant AB InBev Hikes Dividend Despite 'Constrained' 2023 MT
Latest news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

AB INBEV : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
AB InBev: slight increase in annual EPS CF
AB INBEV : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
Belgium's AB InBev Posts Lower FY23 Profit; Revenue Grows MT
Top brewer AB InBev hikes dividend, but no new share buyback RE
Brewer AB InBev hikes annual dividend after Q4 sales estimate beat RE
Brewer AB InBev beats Q4 sales estimates RE
Anheuser-Busch InBev's 4Q Net Profit Falls 33% as Revenue, Volumes Miss Consensus DJ
AB InBev, Teamsters reach tentative agreement to avert US strike RE
Companies walk ESG tightrope, under fire from all sides over disclosures RE
Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters Avert Strike With Tentative Deal DJ
AB INBEV : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AB INBEV : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral ZD
AB INBEV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Japan's Asahi eyes overseas M&A to quadruple sales of Super Dry beer RE
Beer time? Investors tempted by brewers as spirits sales falter RE
South African Breweries turns to lime farming to support Corona beer RE
AB INBEV : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Move Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Molson Coors forecasts annual sales above estimates on steady demand, higher prices RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Slightly Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
AB INBEV : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating ZD

Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is one of the world's leading producers of beers. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - production of beers: Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle, Castle Lite, Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Quilmes, Michelob, Harbin, Sedrin brands, etc.; - production, bottling and sales of alcohol-free drinks: soft drinks, malt beverages, bottled waters and ice teas. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (14%), North America (28.7%), Central America (24.5%), Latin America (20.1%), Asia/Pacific (11.3%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Brewers
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , BEL-20
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
62.37 USD
Average target price
70.95 USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.75%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Brewers

1st Jan change Capi.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Stock Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
-3.30% 124B
HEINEKEN N.V. Stock Heineken N.V.
-7.44% 52.73B
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. Stock Constellation Brands, Inc.
+2.35% 45.23B
AMBEV S.A. Stock Ambev S.A.
-2.04% 42.7B
DELTA CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Delta Corporation Limited
+135.49% 32.77B
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED Stock Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
-13.27% 22.93B
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. Stock Heineken Holding N.V.
-6.66% 22.16B
CARLSBERG A/S Stock Carlsberg A/S
+13.34% 19.59B
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. Stock Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
-2.38% 17.36B
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
-0.73% 13.78B
Other Brewers
