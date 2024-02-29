By Ben Glickman

Anheuser-Busch and the Teamsters reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday, avoiding a potential strike of thousands of employees at the brewer.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents about 5,000 brewery workers, had previously threatened to strike March 1 if a deal wasn't reached by Feb. 29, when the current union contract expires.

The tentative deal, which is still subject to ratification by members, provides for a raise of $8 per hour, including an immediate $4 an hour raise in the first year. The Teamsters said the deal provided "significant job security" for union workers at Anheuser-Busch.

The union said the deal also would include a $2,500 ratification bonus, changes to health and retirement benefits and increased pension contributions.

Voting by union members is expected next week, the Teamsters said.

