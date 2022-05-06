Belgian brewer starts global roll-out of Ukraine beer for relief effort

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 6 (Reuters) - The world's largest
brewer launched production of a popular Ukrainian beer in
Belgium on Friday and said all profits made from its global
sales would go to humanitarian relief in Ukraine following
Russia's invasion.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has halted production of the
Chernigivske lager and other beers at its three breweries in
Ukraine because of the war, which began after Russia invaded on
Feb. 24.
Ukraine's ambassador to Belgium, Oleg Shamshur, attended the
roll-out of the first cans at AB InBev's large brewery in Leuven
on Friday and welcomed the launch as a way of showcasing
Ukrainian products to the world.
"Maybe even more importantly it would have a symbolic
meaning in the sense that people who are drinking Chernigivske
will think of Chernihiv, the city which was attacked by the
Russians and which resisted the Russian invasion," he told
Reuters TV.
The beer originates in Chernihiv, a city in the north of
Ukraine that suffered heavy shelling and missile strikes earlier
in the war before Russian forces shifted their focus towards
eastern and southern Ukraine.
'GOING GLOBAL'
The idea for the relief initiative came from Ukraine's
marketing director. The beer is already on sale in Britain.
"This initiative is now going global," AB InBev's European
chief Jason Warner "You'll be able to enjoy a Chernigivske in
Canada, a Chernigivske in the United States, also in Colombia,
Brazil and through Latin America as well as across Europe."
He added that the cans, which bear the blue and yellow
colours of the national flag, should be in shops within two to
three weeks.
Despite suspending production in Ukraine, AB InBev has said
it will continue to pay its 1,812 staff there this year, as well
as helping their families with food and accommodation.
The Belgium-based brewer operates in Ukraine in a joint
venture with Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, which has a
large presence in Russia.
AB InBev has said it will exit Russia by selling its
non-controlling interest in the venture, most likely to partner
Efes. It is not clear whether it plans to maintain a presence in
Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced
more than 11 million and flattened towns and villages.
Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm
Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its Western
backers say this is a false pretext to wage an unprovoked war of
aggression against a sovereign democratic state.
(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop
Editing by Gareth Jones)