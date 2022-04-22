Brewer AB InBev to sell its interest in Russia

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev
said on Friday it would sell its stake in Russian joint-venture
AB InBev Efes which will result in a $1.1 billion impairment
charge in its first quarter results.
The announcement by the world's largest brewer, based in
Belgium, comes after similar moves from its rivals Carlsberg
and Heineken.
In March, AB InBev suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in
Russia and had forfeited financial benefit from its Russian JV,
following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special
operation".
"AB InBev today announced that it will sell its
non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture and
is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer
Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest," AB InBev
said in a statement.
AB InBev has a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes, part of its 2016
purchase of its next largest rival SABMiller. They formed the AB
InBev Efes joint venture in 2018, combining their respective
Russian and Ukrainian businesses.
The joint venture has 11 breweries in Russia, employing
3,500 people and three in Ukraine, employing 1,800. Carlsberg is
the leading Western player in Russia, followed by AB InBev.
The Danish brewer said on Thursday its decision to sell its
business in Russia would result in a writedown of about $1.39
billion.
Dutch rival Heineken has said its Russia exit
would amount to related charges of about 400 million euros
($434 million).
AB InBev also said it had introduced Chernigivske, Ukraine's
most popular beer brand, to many countries, including Britain,
Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
"All profits from the sale of Chernigivske will go to
support humanitarian relief efforts and AB InBev is guaranteeing
at least five million dollars of support from this humanitarian
initiative," it said.
($1 = 0.9224 euros)
