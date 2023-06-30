Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD) global brand and the Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup™, commends women in football with “The World is Yours to Take” film in celebration of the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

This summer, Budweiser will rally fans across the world to cheer on their favorite women’s football teams as they seize the opportunity for greatness and give their all for the title of World Cup champions. To be released on July 10th, just days before kickoff, “The World is Yours to Take” film features footballer Lionel Messi hyping up players and fans alike for the tournament and asking the question who will #BringHomeTheBud for their nation this year. The program is an extension of Budweiser’s long-term commitment to football and aims to shine a light on the talented women taking the pitch in July for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Throughout the tournament, Budweiser will again bring its iconic asset created during the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ - the Bring Home the Bud crates of beer. Tapping into participating countries’ national pride, victories will often result in crates dropped, reminding fans that greatness, and the championship celebration, are closer than before.

“For generations, football fans around the world have celebrated their team’s victories with an ice-cold Budweiser,” said Richard Oppy, global vice president of Premium Brands, AB InBev. “This summer, we are proud to support the women playing on the pitch as they give fans epic moments to celebrate and ultimately Bring Home the Bud. We are honored to again work with superstar Lionel Messi who humbly accepted the opportunity to pass on the torch to the reigning team that embodies determination and pride - just like himself.”

At the conclusion of the tournament, Budweiser will cheers the winning nation with a celebration fitting of a World Cup champion. As a part of the celebration, the brand will debut the final “The World is Yours to Take” film and unveil the team who will ultimately Bring Home the Bud.

“There is no greater feeling than celebrating a World Cup with your team with the fans from your homeland cheer you on from afar and with the fans cheering us in the Stadium,” said World Cup Champion Lionel Messi. “Budweiser helped Argentina celebrate our World Cup victory last year, and I’m happy to partner with them this summer to pass the baton to the next champion of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

In addition to sponsoring the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ tournament, AB InBev and Budweiser have a long and proud history of supporting individual women's National football teams around the world including the U.S., Colombia and UK National teams.

#BringHomeTheBud is the second iteration of the viral campaign that first debuted during the men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar that drove unprecedented business success, including doubled product sales globally during the month-long tournament, increased brand awareness and solidified Budweiser’s role at the intersection of sports and culture. Fans can watch Lionel Messi introduce the campaign in “The World is Yours to Take” film on Budweiser’s YouTube channel on July 10th.

