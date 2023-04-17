Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:59:18 2023-04-17 am EDT
59.33 EUR   +1.00%
03:34aExor picks Nohria as new chairman to succeed World Bank nominee Banga
RE
04/13AB INBEV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/12Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor picks Nohria as new chairman to succeed World Bank nominee Banga

04/17/2023 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Exor logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Monday its Chairman Ajay Banga would not seek reappointment to the company's board following his recent nomination as the next president of the World Bank.

Indian-born Banga, 63, the former CEO of Mastercard, was picked earlier this year by U.S. President Joe Biden to head the World Bank. The development bank's executive board has said it will consider only Banga as a nominee to become its next president.

Netherlands-based Exor has proposed Nitin Nohria as its new chairman, it said in a statement presenting its full-year results. The designation will have to be backed by shareholders at their general meeting on May 31.

Nohria, a Harvard Business School professor, is the executive chairman of U.S. venture capital firm Thrive Capital and is a board member in companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Exor on Monday also said its profit rose to 4.227 billion euros ($4.64 billion) last year, from 1.717 billion euros in 2021.

The result was mainly attributable to the net gain it booked from the sale of reinsurer PartnerRe, which was partially offset by lower profits from its subsidiaries and associates, including potential losses from PartnerRe's fixed income portfolio, Exor said.

The holding company's net asset value (NAV) amounted to 28.233 billion euros last year, lower than 31.069 billion euro at the end of 2021.

Exor proposed an ordinary dividend of 100 million euros, or 0.44 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 1.00% 59.33 Real-time Quote.4.39%
EXOR N.V. -0.10% 77.7 Real-time Quote.13.88%
MASTERCARD, INC. 0.75% 372.43 Delayed Quote.7.10%
All news about ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
03:34aExor picks Nohria as new chairman to succeed World Bank nominee Banga
RE
04/13AB INBEV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/12Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher Wednesday Trading
MT
04/12AB INBEV : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/11AB INBEV : Sell rating from UBS
MD
04/11Splash Beverage Group's Asset Portfolio Combined With Record Revenues Exposes A Valuati..
AQ
04/10European Equities Kick Off Week Moving Lower in Monday Trading
MT
04/05AB INBEV : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
04/05AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/04Transcript : Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 196 M - -
Net income 2023 6 961 M - -
Net Debt 2023 63 619 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 166 632
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 64,56 $
Average target price 69,87 $
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV4.39%128 080
HEINEKEN N.V.15.16%63 129
AMBEV S.A.0.90%46 532
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.52%42 108
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.02%41 756
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.20.26%27 432
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer