    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:49 2022-08-26 am EDT
50.62 EUR   -1.44%
Factbox-Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning

08/26/2022 | 06:22am EDT
The National Action Network National Convention in New York

(Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey's largest business group of possible sanctions risks this week if its companies do business with Russian entities and individuals targetted by Washington over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo sent the letter to the TUSIAD business association, which has some 45,000 members. Turkey's finance minister Nureddin Nebati called any concerns stemming from it "meaningless" on Friday.

NATO member Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Moscow and has ramped up trade and tourism with Russia even as it opposes the invasion. It has also pledged that the sanctions will not be circumvented in Turkey.

Some Turkish firms have purchased or sought to buy Russian assets from Western partners pulling back due to the sanctions, while others maintain large assets in the country. Here is a partial list:

TURKISH COMPANIES THAT ACQUIRED OR SOUGHT TO BUY RUSSIAN ASSETS SINCE WAR BEGAN:

* Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said in April it was in active talks to sell its non-controlling stake in its Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes.

* Turkey's Koc Holding's appliances giant Arcelik signed a share purchase agreement with U.S.-based Whirlpool for all shares in the latter's Russian units Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC for $233 million.

* Turkey's Fiba Retail is in talks to become a franchise partner for Spanish chain Mango's Russia stores, Russian media reported.

* Turkey's Flo Shoes reported in May that it was in talks to buy more than 100 stores owned by fitness brand Reebok in Russia.

TOP ISTANBUL-LISTED COMPANIES MAINTAINING RUSSIAN ASSETS BASED ON DISCLOSURES:

* Glass and glass products producer Sisecam holds four Russian subsidiaries with 31.88 billion roubles ($530.4 million) in assets. The company reported its annual production capacity in Russia to be 1.6 million tons at the end of 2021.

* Conglomerate Zorlu's appliances business Vestel has Russian assets valued at 8.81 billion roubles. With its sales and operational businesses, Vestel's Russian assets total 9.30 billion roubles.

* Is Bank's Russian subsidiary is valued at 4.76 billion roubles.

* Conglomerate Koc Holding's Arcelik has full ownership of Russian unit Beko LLC which has 4.28 billion roubles in assets.

* Construction mogul Enka's Russian subsidiary totals 3.85 billion roubles in assets.

* Denizbank's Russian subsidiary has 1.13 billion roubles in assets.

($1 = 60.1 roubles)

(Reporting by Azra Ceylan, Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Additional reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI 3.56% 41.9 End-of-day quote.41.46%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV -1.48% 50.62 Real-time Quote.-3.40%
ARÇELIK ANONIM SIRKETI 0.21% 71.45 End-of-day quote.47.62%
KOÇ HOLDING A.S. 1.94% 47.4 End-of-day quote.67.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.27% 59.985 Delayed Quote.-20.19%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.19% 18.1714 Delayed Quote.36.22%
WHIRLPOOL 1.83% 168.25 Delayed Quote.-28.30%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 1.27% 5.59 Delayed Quote.-30.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 696 M - -
Net income 2022 5 644 M - -
Net Debt 2022 70 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 169 000
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 51,19 $
Average target price 65,79 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-3.40%101 491
HEINEKEN N.V.-7.42%52 500
AMBEV S.A.2.46%48 659
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.2.69%48 213
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED8.56%38 333
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED-13.47%22 865