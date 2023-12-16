Teamsters working nationwide at Anheuser-Busch have voted by an overwhelming 99% to authorize a strike. The resounding vote allows the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee to call a strike if Anheuser-Busch fails to come to terms on a strong new contract. The union is seeking an agreement that improves wages, protects jobs, and secures health care and retirement benefits for 5,000 Teamsters across the company's 12 U.S. breweries.

The current agreement expires February 29, 2024. Under pressure from the Teamsters, the company reached tentative agreements to end tiered health care and restore retiree health benefits last month. However, Anheuser-Busch has delayed negotiating on important job security issues since mid-November, despite repeated requests by the union.

The global beermaker pulled in $58 billion in 2022. The company also recently announced $1 billion in stock buybacks to wealthy investors as it simultaneously ignores the need to protect good jobs.