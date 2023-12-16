Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* TEAMSTERS SAY TEAMSTERS WORKING NATIONWIDE AT ANHEUSER-BUSCH HAVE VOTED BY AN OVERWHELMING 99 PERCENT TO AUTHORIZE A STRIKE

* TEAMSTERS SAY UNION SEEKING AGREEMENT FOR 5,000 TEAMSTERS ACROSS ANHEUSER-BUSCH'S 12 U.S. BREWERIES