Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Teamsters union said on Saturday that 99% of its members had voted to authorize a strike at brewer Anheuser-Busch's U.S. breweries.

The union is seeking an agreement that would improve wages, protect jobs and secure healthcare and retirement benefits for 5,000 of its members at Anheuser-Busch's 12 U.S. breweries.

The current agreement expires on Feb 29, 2024. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)