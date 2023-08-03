10:07 ET -- Anheuser-Busch InBev is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a massive drop in second-quarter net profit--missing market expectations--as a fall in U.S. volumes offset rises in other regions. The world's largest brewer said overall volumes fell 1.4%, matching expectations. Within this, North America volumes fell 14.5%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

