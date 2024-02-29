10:08 ET -- Anheuser-Busch InBev is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Anheuser-Busch InBev and the Teamsters reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract Wednesday, avoiding a potential strike of thousands of employees at breweries across the U.S. The tentative five-year deal, which is still subject to union ratification, protects all members' jobs for the life of the agreement and provides for a raise of $8 an hour, including an immediate $4-an-hour raise in the first year, the union said, adding that the deal also would include a $2,500 ratification bonus, changes to health and retirement benefits and increased pension contributions. Voting by union members is expected next week, the Teamsters said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

