Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600199   CNE000000X61

ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD.

(600199)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks end lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh, liquor makers dive

06/08/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday, weighed down by consumer and liquor firms, as investors worried about lofty valuations and Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 5,232.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,580.11.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 3.4%, while the CSI liquor index tumbled as much as 8.2% before ending down 6.9%.

** Anhui Yingjia Distillery, Sichuan Swellfun , Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor, Jinhui Liquor and Anhui Golden Seed Winery all slumped by their 10% daily trade limits.

** Top liquor maker Moutai closed down 3.5%.

** The retreat came as the liquor index neared its record high hit in mid-February, and after the index gained 12% and 12.5% in May and April, respectively.

** "The price-to-earnings ratios of liquor makers, not including Moutai and Wuliangye, have reached more than 60 overall, which is way too high despite improvements in their fundamentals," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan said liquor stocks would face a big correction going forward.

** Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

** U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signalled that a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact that Taipei has been seeking.

** Bucking the broader weakness, Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd and battery maker CATL gained ground on a report of Apple supply talks. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD. 8.84% 20.68 End-of-day quote.6.54%
ANHUI YINGJIA DISTILLERY CO., LTD. 4.81% 48.99 End-of-day quote.40.37%
APPLE INC. 0.01% 125.9 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
HEBEI HENGSHUI LAOBAIGAN LIQUOR CO., LTD. 10.01% 32.54 End-of-day quote.3.37%
JINHUI LIQUOR CO.,LTD. 6.53% 53.38 End-of-day quote.31.84%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. 0.87% 2271 End-of-day quote.13.66%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.35% 701.256 Real-time Quote.17.11%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.01% 4657.74 Delayed Quote.2.56%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.02% 4660.15 Delayed Quote.1.42%
SICHUAN SWELLFUN CO.,LTD -0.85% 141.97 End-of-day quote.71.01%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. -0.76% 312.91 End-of-day quote.7.22%
All news about ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD.
03:45aChina stocks end lower as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh, liquor makers dive
RE
12:45aChina stocks fall as liquor makers tumble on valuation worries; Hong Kong dow..
RE
2019Shanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 038 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2020 69,4 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 355 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 176x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 603 M 2 126 M 2 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 902
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Yang Zhang Managing Director
Yu Kui Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Wen Yang Chief Engineer
Hai Shu Jiang Independent Director
Zhi Ying Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHUI GOLDEN SEED WINERY CO., LTD.6.54%2 126
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.13.66%442 272
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.7.22%191 379
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.32.93%65 307
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.25.23%64 041
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-1.67%53 841