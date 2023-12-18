Anhui Shunyu Water Affairs Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301519) added to S&P Global BMI Index

An Hui Shun Yu Water Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the water business. The Company's main business is divided into two sections. The secondary water supply business mainly includes full life cycle services such as research and development and design, equipment production integration, installation and commissioning, renovation and upgrading, and smart operation. The sewage treatment business mainly includes research and development of sewage treatment related technologies and equipment, production integration, engineering construction, maintenance and transformation, investment and intelligent operation and other services. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market.

Sector Water Utilities