Anhui Shunyu Water Affairs Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301519) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.84 CNY
|-0.29%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|Oct. 26
|Anhui Shunyu Water Affairs Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 24
|Anhui Shunyu Water Affairs Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|481 M $
|+13.45%
|3 925 M $
|+31.22%
|1 401 M $
|-7.88%
|1 084 M $
|+5.32%
|687 M $
|+18.85%
|670 M $
|+8.39%
|657 M $
|+4.80%
|632 M $
|-22.60%
|621 M $
|+23.58%
|518 M $