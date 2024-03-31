Certain A Shares of Anhui Yuanchen Environmental Protection Science&Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Anhui Yuanchen Environmental Protection Science&Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 26-MAR-2021 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

The company actual controller, director and general manager, namely, Liang Yan, shareholder, namely, Anhui Yuanchen Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Directors and senior executives who indirectly hold company shares Wang Ruolin, Zheng Wenxian, Chen Zhi, Tong Cuixiang, Supervisors Zhang Lili, Wang Fating and Ling Min who indirectly hold company shares, Liang Ling, a close relative of the actual controller, Gao Hengbing, Liu Zhengyu, Liang Cheng, Yan Haiyan, Wang Hailin, Wang Guangying, Zhou Guanchen, Zhang Jinghua, Deng Zulei, Han Meilin, Wei Yong, Wu Xiao, Shi Rong who indirectly hold shares in the company, Indirectly held company shares, core technical staff Wang Guangying, Zhou Guanchen have agreed not to dispose of their interest for a period of 36 months from the date of listing. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The shareholders of the company, namely, Liu Qibin, Nanhai Growth Select (Tianjin) Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Anhui Xingwan Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Chengyi New Energy Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zhiyi Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd., Qingdao Guangkong Low Carbon New Energy Equity Investment Co., Ltd., Li Zhe, Shanghai Rui Gao Yufang Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Anhui High-tech Jintong Anyi Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Zhang Ping, Zeng Niansheng have agreed not to dispose of their interest for a period of 12 months from the date of listing. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.