Disclaimer

To the extent any statements made in this presentation deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but

are not limited to, those relating to the commercialization and potential sales of the product and any additional product launches from the Company's generic pipeline, other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.

Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: Cortrophin Gel is our first rare disease pharmaceutical product; to the extent we are not able to continue to achieve commercial success with this product, including expanding the market and gaining market share, our business, financial condition, and results of operations will be negatively impacted; our approved products, including Cortrophin Gel, may not achieve commercialization at levels of market acceptance that will continue to allow us to achieve profitability; acquisitions and other investments could disrupt our business and harm our financial position and operating results; the limited number of suppliers for our active pharmaceutical ingredients could result in lengthy delays in production if we need to change suppliers; delays or failure in obtaining or maintaining approvals by the FDA of the products we sell; changes in policy or actions that may be taken by the FDA and other regulatory agencies, including drug recalls; acceptance of our products at levels that will allow us to achieve profitability; risks that we may face with respect to importing raw materials and delays in delivery of raw materials and other ingredients and supplies necessary for the manufacture of our products from both domestic and overseas sources due to supply chain disruptions or for any other reason; the ability of our manufacturing partners to meet our product demands and timelines; our dependence on single source suppliers of ingredients due to the time and cost to validate a second source of supply; our ability to develop, license or acquire, and commercialize new products; the level of competition we face and the legal, regulatory and/or legislative strategies employed by our competitors to prevent or delay competition from generic alternatives to branded products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of legislative or regulatory reform on the pricing for pharmaceutical products; the impact of any litigation to which we are, or may become, a party; our ability, and that of our suppliers, development partners, and manufacturing partners, to comply with laws, regulations and standards that govern or affect the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; our ability to maintain the services of our key executives and other personnel; whether we experience difficulties closing a sale transaction with a buyer for the plant and property resulting from the closure of our Oakville, Ontario manufacturing plant; and general business and economic conditions, such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical conditions including but not limited to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Gaza, or conflicts relating to attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, and the effects and duration of outbreaks of public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in ANI's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS), that management reviews to evaluate its business, measure its performance and make strategic decisions. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, ANI no longer excludes expense for In-Process Research & Development or Cortrophin Gel pre-launch charges and sales and marketing expenses from its non-GAAP results. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding tax expense or benefit, interest expense, (net), other expense, (net), depreciation, amortization, the excess of fair value over cost of acquired inventory, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, Novitium transaction expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI's results of operations. Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss), plus the excess of fair value over cost of acquired inventory sold, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, Novitium transaction expenses, non-cash interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI's results of operations, less the tax impact of these adjustments calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted (loss)/earnings per share is defined as adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and any other ratio or metrics derived therefrom are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for revenue, net income, operating profit, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the business would have material limitations because their calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in its industry may report measures titled Adjusted EBITDA or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how management calculates its non- GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix in this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. ANI is not providing a reconciliation for the forward-looking full year 2023 adjusted non-GAAP measures because it does not currently have sufficient information to accurately estimate all of the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation, including "with" and "without" tax provision information. As such, ANI's management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results.