Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIP

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ANIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANI Pharmaceuticals : to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Friday, May 7, 2021

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

866-518-6930

Webcast (live and replay)

www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for one-week by dialing 800-934-5153 and entering access code 5412658.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering value to our customers by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. We focus on niche and high barrier to entry opportunities including controlled substances, oncology products (anti-cancer), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:32pANI PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7,..
BU
04/06ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/06ANI PHARMACEUTICALS  : Acquires New Drug Applications From Sandoz
MT
04/06ANI PHARMACEUTICALS  : Expands Branded Products Portfolio Through Acquisition of..
BU
03/29INSIDER TRENDS : ANI Pharmaceuticals Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting ..
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of ANI Pharm..
MT
03/11ANI PHARMACEUTICALS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/09ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
03/09ANI PHARMACEUTICALS  : Q4 Adjusted Earnings Drop, Revenue Rises; Acquires Noviti..
MT
03/09ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,33 $
Last Close Price 32,95 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nikhil Lalwani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Walsh Chairman
James G. Marken Senior VP-Operations & Product Development
Robert E. Brown Director
Thomas J. Haughey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.98%417
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.5.03%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.79%197 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ