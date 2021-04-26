ANI Pharmaceuticals : to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 7, 2021

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, May 7, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 866-518-6930 Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for one-week by dialing 800-934-5153 and entering access code 5412658.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering value to our customers by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. We focus on niche and high barrier to entry opportunities including controlled substances, oncology products (anti-cancer), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

