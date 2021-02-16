Log in
ANI Pharmaceuticals : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

02/16/2021 | 04:33pm EST
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

(866) 776-8875

Webcast (live and replay)

www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for one-week by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering access code 2681582.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.


