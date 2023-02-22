Advanced search
    ANIP   US00182C1036

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ANIP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:31 2023-02-22 pm EST
40.96 USD   +1.83%
Ani Pharmaceuticals To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results On March 9, 2023, At 8 : 30 a.m. ET
BU
2022ANI Pharmaceuticals Secures US FDA Approval for Abbreviated New Drug Application for Levocarnitine Tablets
MT
2022ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces the FDA Approval and Launch of Levocarnitine Tablets USP
BU
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

02/22/2023 | 04:08pm EST
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, prior to market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

800-343-5172

Webcast (live and replay)

www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-934-8367 and entering access code 2895031.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 306 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Lalwani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Carey Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick D. Walsh Chairman
Muthusamy Shanmugam Director & Head-Research & Development
Mary Pao Chief Medical Officer
