ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, prior to market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Thursday, March 9, 2023 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 800-343-5172 Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-934-8367 and entering access code 2895031.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

