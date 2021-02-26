Log in
ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.

(8715)
Anicom : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares for Grant of Restricted Shares

02/26/2021 | 01:33am EST
February 26, 2021

Company RepresentativeAnicom Holdings, Inc. Nobuaki Komori, Representative Director (Securities Code: 8715,Inquiries to

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Hiroshi Sato,

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares for Grant of Restricted Shares

Anicom Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby gives notice that on February 26, 2021 it has completed the payment procedure for issuance of new shares for grant of restricted shares, which it has resolved at a Board of Directors meeting held on November 25, 2020, as described below. For details regarding this matter, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Shares for Grant of Restricted Shares" released on November 25, 2020.

Overview of Issuance of New Shares

(1)Class and number of shares issued

52,360 shares of common shares of the Company

(2)Issue price

¥1,069 per share

(3)Total issue amount

¥55,972,840

(4)Allottees and number thereof, number of shares to be allotted

Employees of the Company Executive officers of the Company's subsidiaries Employees of the Company's subsidiaries

1 2

400 shares in total 2,400 shares in total

239

49,560 shares in total

(5)Payment date

February 26, 2021

(Note) The number of shares to be issued that was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on November 25, 2020 was 59,600 shares. However, the Company considered as forfeit the 7,240 shares that were not applied for by 47 allotted employees of the Company and Company's subsidiaries, and did not issue any new shares for these.

Disclaimer

Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 06:32:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
