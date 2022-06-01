Anicom : Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director
June 1, 2022
Company
Anicom Holdings, Inc.
Representative
Nobuaki Komori,
Representative Director
(Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME)
Inquiries to
Hiroshi Sato,
General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director
Anicom Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2022 has resolved to make the following change to the representative director of the Company
It shall be formally appointed upon the resolution of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on June 27, 2022.
1. Reason for the change
The company decided to further strengthen management structure in order to steadily promote the Mid-term Management Plan FY2022-2024 announced on 11 May, 2022, and to further enhance corporate value.
2. Name and Position of new Representative Director
Name
New Position
Current position
Momose Yumiko
Representative Director and
Director and
Vice President Executive Officer
Senior Managing Executive Officer
3. Biography of New Representative Director
Name
Career summary
(Date of birth)
April 1991
Joined Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (currently
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.)
July 2000
Joined the Company
July 2003
Director
August 2005
Managing Director
Momose Yumiko
July 2010
Managing Director of Anicom Insurance, Inc.
(September 8, 1967)
June 2015
Senior Managing Director
June 2018
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (current
position)
Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company
June 2020
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (current
position)
Number of the Company's
849,800 shares (As of March 31, 2022)
shares owned
4. Date of planned change
Disclaimer
Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2022
53 328 M
415 M
415 M
Net income 2022
2 364 M
18,4 M
18,4 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
22,9x
Yield 2022
0,34%
Capitalization
54 114 M
421 M
421 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
746
Free-Float
88,3%
Chart ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
666,00 JPY
Average target price
1 020,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
53,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.