Anicom : Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director

June 1, 2022 Company Anicom Holdings, Inc. Representative Nobuaki Komori, Representative Director (Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME) Inquiries to Hiroshi Sato, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director

Anicom Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2022 has resolved to make the following change to the representative director of the Company

It shall be formally appointed upon the resolution of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on June 27, 2022.

1. Reason for the change

The company decided to further strengthen management structure in order to steadily promote the Mid-term Management Plan FY2022-2024 announced on 11 May, 2022, and to further enhance corporate value.

2. Name and Position of new Representative Director