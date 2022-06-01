Log in
ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.

(8715)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
Anicom : Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
June 1, 2022

Company

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Representative

Nobuaki Komori,

Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME)

Inquiries to

Hiroshi Sato,

General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Notice Regarding Change in Appointment of Representative Director

Anicom Holdings, Inc. hereby announces that the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 27, 2022 has resolved to make the following change to the representative director of the Company

It shall be formally appointed upon the resolution of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on June 27, 2022.

1. Reason for the change

The company decided to further strengthen management structure in order to steadily promote the Mid-term Management Plan FY2022-2024 announced on 11 May, 2022, and to further enhance corporate value.

2. Name and Position of new Representative Director

Name

New Position

Current position

Momose Yumiko

Representative Director and

Director and

Vice President Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive Officer

3. Biography of New Representative Director

Name

Career summary

(Date of birth)

April 1991

Joined Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (currently

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.)

July 2000

Joined the Company

July 2003

Director

August 2005

Managing Director

Momose Yumiko

July 2010

Managing Director of Anicom Insurance, Inc.

(September 8, 1967)

June 2015

Senior Managing Director

June 2018

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (current

position)

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

June 2020

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (current

position)

Number of the Company's

849,800 shares (As of March 31, 2022)

shares owned

4. Date of planned change

June 24, 2022

Disclaimer

Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
