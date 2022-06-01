Anicom : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
06/01/2022 | 05:12am EDT
June 1, 2022
Company
Anicom Holdings, Inc.
Representative
Nobuaki Komori,
Representative Director
(Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME)
Inquiries to
Hiroshi Sato,
General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
The Board of Directors of Anicom Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") met on May 27, 2022, and passed a resolution to propose partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to the 22nd General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 24, 2022.
1. Reasons for Amendment
Due to the partial amendment of the Insurance Business Act, the scope of business of an insurance holding company, which had been limited to the management and administration of subsidiaries and other operations incidental thereto, has been revised. Based on this amendment to the Insurance Business Act, the Company proposes to partially amend the provisions related to the Company's business purpose.
The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso of Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will be enforced on September 1, 2022. Accordingly, in order to prepare for the introduction of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders, the Articles of Incorporation of the Company shall be amended as follows.
The proposed Article 15, Paragraph 1 provides that information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. shall be provided electronically.
The purpose of the proposed Article 15, Paragraph 2 is to establish a provision to limit the scope of matters to be included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it.
The provisions related to the internet disclosure and deemed provision of the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (Article 15 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will become unnecessary and will therefore be deleted.
In line with the above establishment and deletion of the provisions, supplementary provisions related to the effective date, etc. shall be established.
2. Particulars of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Purpose)
(Purpose)
Article 2The purpose of the Company, as an
Article 2The purpose of the Company, as an
insurance holding company, shall be to engage
insurance holding company, shall be to engage
in the following businesses:
in the following businesses:
1. Management and administration of non-life
1. Management and administration of non-life
insurance companies and other companies
insurance companies and other companies
designated as subsidiaries pursuant to the
designated as subsidiaries pursuant to the
Insurance Business Act
Insurance Business Act
2. Other businesses incidental to the preceding
2. Other businesses incidental to the preceding
item
item
(Newly established)
3. In addition to the businesses stipulated in the
preceding two items, businesses that may be
conducted by an insurance holding company
pursuant to the provisions of the Insurance
Business Act.
(Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of
(Deleted)
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of
Shareholders, Etc.)
Article 15 The Company may, when convening
a general meeting of shareholders, deem that
it has provided information to shareholders
pertaining to matters to be described or
indicated in the reference documents for the
general meeting of shareholders, business
report, non-consolidated financial statements,
and consolidated financial statements, by
disclosing such information through the
internet in accordance with the provisions
provided in the Ordinance of the Ministry of
Justice.
(Newly established)
(Measures for Electronic Provision, Etc.)
Article 15 The Company shall, when convening
a general meeting of shareholders, provide
information contained in the reference
documents for the general meeting of
shareholders, etc. electronically.
(ii) Among the matters to be provided
electronically, the Company may choose not
to include all or part of the matters stipulated
in the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice in
the paper copy to be sent to shareholders
who have requested it by the record date for
voting rights.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Newly established)
(Supplementary provisions)
1. The amendment of Article 15 of the current
Articles of Incorporation shall come into
effect on September 1, 2022 ("Effective
date"), the Effective Date of the amended
provisions stipulated in the proviso of
Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of
the "Act Partially Amending the Companies
Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019).
2. Notwithstanding the provisions of the
preceding paragraph, Article 15 (Internet
Disclosure and Deemed Provision of
Reference Documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.) of the
current Articles of Incorporation shall
remain in force with respect to a general
meeting of shareholders to be held on a date
within six months from the Effective Date.
3. These supplementary provisions shall be
deleted after the lapse of six months from
the Effective Date or the lapse of three
months from the date of the general
meeting of shareholders set forth in the
preceding paragraph, whichever is later.
3. Schedule
Date of General Meeting of Shareholders for amending the Articles of Incorporation June 24, 2022
Effective Date of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation June 24, 2022
