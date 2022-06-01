Anicom : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed Amendments

(Newly established) (Supplementary provisions)

1. The amendment of Article 15 of the current

Articles of Incorporation shall come into

effect on September 1, 2022 ("Effective

date"), the Effective Date of the amended

provisions stipulated in the proviso of

Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of

the "Act Partially Amending the Companies

Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019).

2. Notwithstanding the provisions of the

preceding paragraph, Article 15 (Internet

Disclosure and Deemed Provision of

Reference Documents for the General

Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.) of the

current Articles of Incorporation shall

remain in force with respect to a general

meeting of shareholders to be held on a date

within six months from the Effective Date.

3. These supplementary provisions shall be

deleted after the lapse of six months from

the Effective Date or the lapse of three

months from the date of the general

meeting of shareholders set forth in the