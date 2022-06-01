Anicom : Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers

2011 Corporate Officer and General Manager of Chugoku Regional Headquarters 2013 President and Representative Director of LB Co., Ltd.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)

Mr. Shoyama Katsuo has a wealth of experience and insight in corporate management and the food business, having served in various important positions at ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. and other companies and as President and Representative Director of Asahi Group Foods, Ltd. Based on such experience and insight, the Company expects that he will provide advice and guidance on the Company's management, including the various business projects undertaken by the Group, and that he will perform an appropriate supervisory function, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.

He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.

NameCareer summary (Date of birth)