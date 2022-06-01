Anicom : Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
June 1, 2022
Company
Anicom Holdings, Inc.
Representative
Nobuaki Komori,
Representative Director
(Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME)
Inquiries to
Hiroshi Sato,
General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers
The Board of Directors of Anicom Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") met on May 27, 2022, and passed a resolution to propose the election of candidates for Officers to the 22nd General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 24, 2022.
1. Candidates for Directors
Name
Classification of
Current position
appointment
Komori Nobuaki
Reappointment
Representative Director and
President Executive Officer
Momose Yumiko
Reappointment
Director and
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kamei Tatsuhiko
Reappointment
Director and
Managing Executive Officer
Tanaka Eiichi
(Outside)
Reappointment
Director
Shoyama Katsuo
(Outside)
New Appointment
－
David G. Litt
(Outside)
New Appointment
－
Takemi Hiromitsu
(Outside)
New Appointment
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
2. Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Name
Classification of
Current position
appointment
Ito Koichi
(Outside)
New Appointment
－
Hanaoka Makoto
New Appointment
－
3. Newly appointed candidates for Directors
NameCareer summary
(Date of birth)
Shoyama Katsuo
1978 Joined ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. (currently Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.) 2008 Senior Officer and General Manager of Higashi-kanto Regional
Headquarters
2011 Corporate Officer and General Manager of Chugoku Regional Headquarters 2013 President and Representative Director of LB Co., Ltd.
(February 21, 1955)
2016 Senior Managing Director of Asahi Group Foods, Ltd.
2017 President and Representative Director
2021 Company Friend of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (current position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Company Friend of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)
Mr. Shoyama Katsuo has a wealth of experience and insight in corporate management and the food business, having served in various important positions at ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. and other companies and as President and Representative Director of Asahi Group Foods, Ltd. Based on such experience and insight, the Company expects that he will provide advice and guidance on the Company's management, including the various business projects undertaken by the Group, and that he will perform an appropriate supervisory function, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.
He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.
NameCareer summary (Date of birth)
David G. Litt
1988 Judicial Clerk to the Chief Judge Alfred T. Goodwin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
1989 Admission to the State Bar of California
1990 Judicial Clerk to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the U.S. Supreme Court 1991 Admission to the District of Columbia Bar
1991 Joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Partner
2007 Joined Morrison & Foerster LLP, Partner
(October 10, 1962)
2012 CEO and Representative Director, Deneb Renewable Energy KK
2015 Professor, Keio University Law School (current position)
2020 Joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Foreign lawyer (current position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Foreign lawyer of O'Melveny & Myers LLP
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)
Mr. David G. Litt has a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of international legal affairs as a professor of Keio University Law School and as foreign legal consultant, as well as knowledge in the areas of corporate management and the SDGs, including serving as a Representative Director of a renewable energy company. Based on his experience, knowledge and insight, the Company expects that he will provide appropriate advice to the Company's management, and that he will perform an appropriate supervisory function, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.
He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.
Name
Career summary
(Date of birth)
1975
Joined Japan Development Bank (currently Development Bank of Japan)
1982
MBA, University of Rochester, USA
1998
Harvard Business School, USA Completed Advanced Management Program
2001
Vice Director of Research Institute of Capital Formation, Development Bank
of Japan
2004
Executive Officer of ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited (currently Kiraboshi Bank,
Ltd.)
2006
Professor of Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, Chiba University of
Takemi Hiromitsu
Commerce (Field of academic interests: Corporate governance and corporate
(December 16, 1952)
finance) (current position)
2007
PhD, Graduate School of Policy Studies, Chiba University of Commerce
2017
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current
position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Professor of Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, Chiba University of Commerce (Field of academic interests: Corporate governance and corporate finance)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)
Mr. Takemi Hiromitsu has a wealth of experience, track record and insights about corporate governance and corporate finance, supported by his deep academic knowledge. He also has the experience of being involved in the management of a financial institution. The Company expects that he will put his wide-ranging experience, track record and insights to use for the Company's management and that he will perform as appropriate supervisory functions, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.
He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.
Name (Date of birth)
Hanaoka Makoto
(April 3, 1969)
Career summary
4. Newly appointed candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member Name
(Date of birth)
1998
PhD MD, PhD MD Course, Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of
Medicine, The University of Tokyo
1998
Research Associate of The Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences
and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science
2000
Research Associate of Kurume University
Ito Koichi
2001
Researcher of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
2005
Research associate of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo
(December 30, 1969)
2008
Assistant Professor of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo
2015
Project Associate Professor, Graduate School of the University of Tokyo
(current position)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Project Associate Professor, Graduate School of the University of Tokyo (Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member)
Mr. Ito Koichi has specialized knowledge and experience in the field of life sciences as an associate professor of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo. The Company proposes his election as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member so that he can utilize his specialized knowledge, experience, and high-level insight to strengthen the Company's auditing system.
He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.
Career summary
1992 Joined Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (currently Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.)
2014 Joined Anicom Insurance, Inc.
2014 Executive Officer
2018 Director and Executive Officer (current position)
2022 Director, ATE Co., LTD (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member)
The Company proposes his election as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member so that he can utilize his knowledge and practical experience in the insurance business accumulated through his extended period of service at Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Anicom Insurance, Inc.
