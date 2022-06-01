Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Anicom Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8715   JP3122440005

ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.

(8715)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/01 02:00:00 am EDT
673.00 JPY   +1.05%
05:24aANICOM : Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers
PU
05:12aANICOM : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/24Anicom Holdings, Inc. Reports Net Premiums Written for the Month Ended April 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anicom : Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 1, 2022

Company

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Representative

Nobuaki Komori,

Representative Director

(Securities Code: 8715 TSE PRIME)

Inquiries to

Hiroshi Sato,

General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers

The Board of Directors of Anicom Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") met on May 27, 2022, and passed a resolution to propose the election of candidates for Officers to the 22nd General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 24, 2022.

1. Candidates for Directors

Name

Classification of

Current position

appointment

Komori Nobuaki

Reappointment

Representative Director and

President Executive Officer

Momose Yumiko

Reappointment

Director and

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Kamei Tatsuhiko

Reappointment

Director and

Managing Executive Officer

Tanaka Eiichi

(Outside)

Reappointment

Director

Shoyama Katsuo

(Outside)

New Appointment

David G. Litt

(Outside)

New Appointment

Takemi Hiromitsu

(Outside)

New Appointment

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

2. Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Name

Classification of

Current position

appointment

Ito Koichi

(Outside)

New Appointment

Hanaoka Makoto

New Appointment

3. Newly appointed candidates for Directors

NameCareer summary

(Date of birth)

Shoyama Katsuo

1978 Joined ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. (currently Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.) 2008 Senior Officer and General Manager of Higashi-kanto Regional

Headquarters

2011 Corporate Officer and General Manager of Chugoku Regional Headquarters 2013 President and Representative Director of LB Co., Ltd.

(February 21, 1955)

2016 Senior Managing Director of Asahi Group Foods, Ltd.

2017 President and Representative Director

2021 Company Friend of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (current position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Company Friend of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)

Mr. Shoyama Katsuo has a wealth of experience and insight in corporate management and the food business, having served in various important positions at ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. and other companies and as President and Representative Director of Asahi Group Foods, Ltd. Based on such experience and insight, the Company expects that he will provide advice and guidance on the Company's management, including the various business projects undertaken by the Group, and that he will perform an appropriate supervisory function, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.

He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.

NameCareer summary (Date of birth)

David G. Litt

1988 Judicial Clerk to the Chief Judge Alfred T. Goodwin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

1989 Admission to the State Bar of California

1990 Judicial Clerk to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the U.S. Supreme Court 1991 Admission to the District of Columbia Bar

1991 Joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Partner

2007 Joined Morrison & Foerster LLP, Partner

(October 10, 1962)

2012 CEO and Representative Director, Deneb Renewable Energy KK

2015 Professor, Keio University Law School (current position)

2020 Joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Foreign lawyer (current position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company) Foreign lawyer of O'Melveny & Myers LLP

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)

Mr. David G. Litt has a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of international legal affairs as a professor of Keio University Law School and as foreign legal consultant, as well as knowledge in the areas of corporate management and the SDGs, including serving as a Representative Director of a renewable energy company. Based on his experience, knowledge and insight, the Company expects that he will provide appropriate advice to the Company's management, and that he will perform an appropriate supervisory function, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.

He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.

Name

Career summary

(Date of birth)

1975

Joined Japan Development Bank (currently Development Bank of Japan)

1982

MBA, University of Rochester, USA

1998

Harvard Business School, USA Completed Advanced Management Program

2001

Vice Director of Research Institute of Capital Formation, Development Bank

of Japan

2004

Executive Officer of ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited (currently Kiraboshi Bank,

Ltd.)

2006

Professor of Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, Chiba University of

Takemi Hiromitsu

Commerce (Field of academic interests: Corporate governance and corporate

(December 16, 1952)

finance) (current position)

2007

PhD, Graduate School of Policy Studies, Chiba University of Commerce

2017

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current

position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

Professor of Graduate School of Accounting & Finance, Chiba University of Commerce (Field of academic interests: Corporate governance and corporate finance)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director)

Mr. Takemi Hiromitsu has a wealth of experience, track record and insights about corporate governance and corporate finance, supported by his deep academic knowledge. He also has the experience of being involved in the management of a financial institution. The Company expects that he will put his wide-ranging experience, track record and insights to use for the Company's management and that he will perform as appropriate supervisory functions, and as such proposes his appointment as Outside Director.

He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.

Name (Date of birth)
Hanaoka Makoto
(April 3, 1969)
Career summary

4. Newly appointed candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member Name

(Date of birth)

1998

PhD MD, PhD MD Course, Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of

Medicine, The University of Tokyo

1998

Research Associate of The Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences

and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science

2000

Research Associate of Kurume University

Ito Koichi

2001

Researcher of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

2005

Research associate of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo

(December 30, 1969)

2008

Assistant Professor of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo

2015

Project Associate Professor, Graduate School of the University of Tokyo

(current position)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

Project Associate Professor, Graduate School of the University of Tokyo (Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

Mr. Ito Koichi has specialized knowledge and experience in the field of life sciences as an associate professor of the Graduate School of the University of Tokyo. The Company proposes his election as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member so that he can utilize his specialized knowledge, experience, and high-level insight to strengthen the Company's auditing system.

He meets the requirements of an Independent Officer set by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and the Company plans to notify the aforementioned exchange.

Career summary

1992 Joined Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (currently Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.)

2014 Joined Anicom Insurance, Inc.

2014 Executive Officer

2018 Director and Executive Officer (current position)

2022 Director, ATE Co., LTD (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

The Company proposes his election as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member so that he can utilize his knowledge and practical experience in the insurance business accumulated through his extended period of service at Tokio Marine & Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Anicom Insurance, Inc.

Disclaimer

Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
05:24aANICOM : Notice Regarding the Election of Candidates for Officers
PU
05:12aANICOM : Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/24Anicom Holdings, Inc. Reports Net Premiums Written for the Month Ended April 2022
CI
05/11Anicom Holdings, Inc. Proposes Dividend, Effective on June 27, 2022
CI
03/30ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/21Anicom Holdings Books $33 Million in Net Premiums in February
MT
03/18ANICOM : Monthly Management Parameters, February 2022
PU
03/18Anicom Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Premiums Written Results for the Month of February ..
CI
02/21ANICOM : Monthly Management Parameters, January 2022
PU
02/17Taiyo Pacific Partners Submits Shareholder Proposal to Anicom Holdings
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53 328 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 2 364 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 54 114 M 421 M 421 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anicom Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 666,00 JPY
Average target price 1 020,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koji Okubo Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Toshihiko Fukuyama Independent Outside Director
Yukihiko Inoue Independent Outside Director
Ken Shibusawa Independent Outside Director
Nobuaki Komori Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.-19.66%421
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.20%46 486
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.45%42 963
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.24%38 379
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.35%37 587
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.50%25 399