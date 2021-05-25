Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Anicom Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8715   JP3122440005

ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.

(8715)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/24
1004 JPY   +1.62%
03:03aANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021
PU
05/12ANICOM  : Notice Regarding Dividend of Surplus
PU
05/12ANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities, March 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anicom : Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021

05/25/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 25, 2021

Company

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Representative Director

Nobuaki Komori

Securities Code: 8715 TSE 1st section

Inquiries to

Hiroshi Sato

Corporate Planning Department,

General Manager

Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021

The following is a summary of the major targets set as the management targets in Anicom Group's pet insurance business and new business initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company.

From the disclosure of April 2021, we begin disclosing new key figures that set as management targets in our efforts to become a "prevention-oriented company". When we set new targets, we will disclose new key figures as well as other information that is useful for investors to make investment decisions.

Notice of the status of our activities, 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Net premiums written

3,721 JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

(3,433 JPYmn)

(3,660 JPYmn)

3,499 JPYmn)

3,464 JPYmn)

3,577 JPYmn)

3,588 JPYmn)

(previous year)

No. of applicants of Doubutsu

Kenkatsu

(gut microbiota testing)

14,116

(previous year)

(9,290)

(10,611)

(12,770)

(11,572 )

(12,545)

(12,721)

No. of samples for

9,978

genetic testing

(8,288)

(7,323)

9,282 )

10,036)

9,217)

8,885)

(previous year)

No. of PARM hospitals*1

229

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of patent applications

(cumulative)*2

11

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of page views of

Animal Health Encyclopedia*3

713,717

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of page views of

Veterinary Clinic Search Site*4

322,306

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Net premiums written

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

JPYmn

(3,627 JPYmn)

(3,579 JPYmn)

3,660 JPYmn)

3,798 JPYmn)

3,650 JPYmn)

3,805 JPYmn)

(previous year)

No. of applicants of Doubutsu

Kenkatsu

(gut microbiota testing)

(14,081)

(12,162)

(12,969)

(14,332)

(13,190)

(14,356)*5

(previous year)

No. of samples for

genetic testing

(previous year)

(8,409)

(7,643)

(8,631)

(7,922)

(8,030)

(9,992)

No. of PARM hospitals*1

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of patent applications

(cumulative)*2

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of page views of

Animal Health Encyclopedia*3

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

No. of page views of

Veterinary Clinic Search Site*4

(previous year)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

*1 This is a key figure regarding the progress of the regenerative medicine business, and has been disclosed since April 2021.

The "Research and Development Partnership for Animal Regenerative Medicine (PARM)" is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation. Its purpose is to take advantage of industry-government-academia collaboration in order to standardize each process of cell therapy services for domestic animals (dogs and cats) and achieve the practical application of a system that makes it possible for veterinarians at all kinds of medical facilities to provide safe and effective cell therapy services.

*2 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021 as a key figure related to the promotion of BioInsurTech through the use of big data, with the aim of realizing a prevention-oriented company that prevents injuries and illnesses before they occur.

*3 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021.

"Animal Health Encyclopedia" is a website operated by Anicom Insurance that allows users to search for data on diseases and medical fees. By eliminating the information gap between pet owners and veterinarians, it aims to help pet owners choose better treatments, achieve early and complete cures for diseases, and reduce insurance costs. It also aims to promote the standarzation of veterinary care, which will lead to appropriate insurance claims.

*4 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021.

The "Veterinary Clinic Search Site" is a website operated by Anicom Insurance that allows users to search for veterinary clinics that accept Anicom's insurance.

*5 There was an error in the "No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu in March, 2021" announced on May 12, 2021, and it has been corrected as follows. (Corrections are underlined)

March

No. of applicants of

13,026

March

No. of applicants of

14,356

Doubutsu Kenkatsu

Doubutsu Kenkatsu

(Reference) "Notice of the status of our activities" will be disclosed after middle of each month, but it will be disclosed on the same day as the quarterly earnings announcement date for June, September, December and March.

Disclaimer

Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
03:03aANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021
PU
05/12ANICOM  : Notice Regarding Dividend of Surplus
PU
05/12ANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities, March 2021
PU
03/30ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18ANICOM  : Logs $34 Million in Net Premiums in February
MT
03/18ANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities,February 2021
PU
03/01ANICOM  : Completes Issuance, Payment of 52,360 Common Shares to Employees
MT
02/26ANICOM  : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares for..
PU
2020ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC. : SPLIT: 4 of 1
FA
2020ANICOM  : Notice of the status of our activities, August 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47 637 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2021 2 072 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,3x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 81 589 M 750 M 750 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anicom Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 165,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 004,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koji Okubo Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Toshihiko Fukuyama Independent Outside Director
Yukihiko Inoue Independent Outside Director
Ken Shibusawa Independent Outside Director
Nobuaki Komori Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.-6.78%750
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC37.03%44 031
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.84%41 138
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.08%40 003
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.57%33 032
SAMPO OYJ13.65%26 593