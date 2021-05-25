Anicom : Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021

Notice of the status of our activities, 2021 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

From the disclosure of April 2021, we begin disclosing new key figures that set as management targets in our efforts to become a "prevention-oriented company". When we set new targets, we will disclose new key figures as well as other information that is useful for investors to make investment decisions.

The following is a summary of the major targets set as the management targets in Anicom Group's pet insurance business and new business initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company.

Notice of the status of our activities, April 2021

October November December January February March Net premiums written JPYmn JPYmn JPYmn JPYmn JPYmn JPYmn (3,627 JPYmn) (3,579 JPYmn) （3,660 JPYmn) （3,798 JPYmn) （3,650 JPYmn) （3,805 JPYmn) (previous year) No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing) (14,081) (12,162) (12,969) (14,332) (13,190) (14,356)*5 (previous year) No. of samples for genetic testing (previous year) (8,409) (7,643) (8,631) (7,922) (8,030) (9,992) No. of PARM hospitals*1 (previous year) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) No. of patent applications (cumulative)*2 (previous year) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) No. of page views of Animal Health Encyclopedia*3 (previous year) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) No. of page views of Veterinary Clinic Search Site*4 (previous year) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-)

*1 This is a key figure regarding the progress of the regenerative medicine business, and has been disclosed since April 2021.

The "Research and Development Partnership for Animal Regenerative Medicine (PARM)" is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation. Its purpose is to take advantage of industry-government-academia collaboration in order to standardize each process of cell therapy services for domestic animals (dogs and cats) and achieve the practical application of a system that makes it possible for veterinarians at all kinds of medical facilities to provide safe and effective cell therapy services.

*2 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021 as a key figure related to the promotion of BioInsurTech through the use of big data, with the aim of realizing a prevention-oriented company that prevents injuries and illnesses before they occur.

*3 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021.

"Animal Health Encyclopedia" is a website operated by Anicom Insurance that allows users to search for data on diseases and medical fees. By eliminating the information gap between pet owners and veterinarians, it aims to help pet owners choose better treatments, achieve early and complete cures for diseases, and reduce insurance costs. It also aims to promote the standarzation of veterinary care, which will lead to appropriate insurance claims.

*4 We began disclosing this figure since the disclosure of April 2021.

The "Veterinary Clinic Search Site" is a website operated by Anicom Insurance that allows users to search for veterinary clinics that accept Anicom's insurance.

*5 There was an error in the "No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu in March, 2021" announced on May 12, 2021, and it has been corrected as follows. (Corrections are underlined)

March No. of applicants of 13,026 March No. of applicants of 14,356 Doubutsu Kenkatsu Doubutsu Kenkatsu

(Reference) "Notice of the status of our activities" will be disclosed after middle of each month, but it will be disclosed on the same day as the quarterly earnings announcement date for June, September, December and March.