Anicom : Notice of the status of our activities,February 2021
March 18, 2021
Company Representative Director
Anicom Holdings, Inc.
Nobuaki Komori
（Securities Code: 8715 TSE 1stsection）
Inquiries to
Hiroshi Sato
Corporate Planning Department,
General Manager
Notice of the status of our activities, February 2021
The following is a summary of the major targets set as the management targets in Anicom
Group's pet insurance business and new business initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company.
Notice of the status of our activities, 2020(From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
April
May
June
July
August
September
Net premiums written
（previous year）
3,433JPYmn
(3,062 JPYmn)
3,660JPYmn
(3,274 JPYmn)
3,499JPYmn
(3,175 JPYmn)
3,464JPYmn
(3,108 JPYmn)
3,577JPYmn
(3,188 JPYmn)
3,588JPYmn
(3,235 JPYmn)
No. of applicants of
Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)
（previous year）
9,290
(4,725)
10,611
(6,580)
12,770
(6,455)
11,572
(6,601)
12,545
(7,492)
12,721
(7,644)
No. of samples for genetic testing
（previous year）
8,288
(9,088)
7,323
(10,857)
9,282
(11,463)
10,036
(13,234)
9,217
(16,174)
8,885
(11,945)
October
November
December
January
February
March
Net premiums written
（previous year）
3,627JPYmn
(3,302 JPYmn)
3,579JPYmn
(3,230 JPYmn)
3,660JPYmn
(3,303 JPYmn)
3,798JPYmn
(3,430 JPYmn)
3,650JPYmn
(3,296 JPYmn)
JPYmn
(3,499 JPYmn)
No. of applicants of
Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)
（previous year）
14,081
(9,262)
12,162
(8,657)
12,969
（8,427)
14,332
（9,581)
13,190
（10,719)
（10,806)
No. of samples for genetic testing
（previous year）
8,409
(13,399)
7,643
(15,703)
8,631
(13,140)
7,922
(14,729)
8,030
（9,934)
(8,869)
(Reference) "Notice of the status of our activities" will be disclosed aftermiddle of each month, but it will be disclosed on the same day as the quarterly earnings announcement date for June, September, December and March.
Net premiums written
No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)
