ANICOM HOLDINGS, INC.

(8715)
  Report
Anicom : Notice of the status of our activities,February 2021

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
March 18, 2021

Company Representative Director

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Nobuaki Komori

Securities Code: 8715 TSE 1st section

Inquiries to

Hiroshi Sato

Corporate Planning Department,

General Manager

Notice of the status of our activities, February 2021

The following is a summary of the major targets set as the management targets in Anicom

Group's pet insurance business and new business initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company.

Notice of the status of our activities, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Net premiums written

previous year

3,433 JPYmn

(3,062 JPYmn)

3,660 JPYmn

(3,274 JPYmn)

3,499 JPYmn

(3,175 JPYmn)

3,464 JPYmn

(3,108 JPYmn)

3,577 JPYmn

(3,188 JPYmn)

3,588 JPYmn

(3,235 JPYmn)

No. of applicants of

Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)

previous year

9,290

(4,725)

10,611

(6,580)

12,770

(6,455)

11,572

(6,601)

12,545

(7,492)

12,721

(7,644)

No. of samples for genetic testing

previous year

8,288

(9,088)

7,323

(10,857)

9,282

(11,463)

10,036

(13,234)

9,217

(16,174)

8,885

(11,945)

October

November

December

January

February

March

Net premiums written

previous year

3,627 JPYmn

(3,302 JPYmn)

3,579 JPYmn

(3,230 JPYmn)

3,660 JPYmn

(3,303 JPYmn)

3,798 JPYmn

(3,430 JPYmn)

3,650 JPYmn

(3,296 JPYmn)

JPYmn

(3,499 JPYmn)

No. of applicants of

Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)

previous year

14,081

(9,262)

12,162

(8,657)

12,969

8,427)

14,332

9,581)

13,190

10,719)

10,806)

No. of samples for genetic testing

previous year

8,409

(13,399)

7,643

(15,703)

8,631

(13,140)

7,922

(14,729)

8,030

9,934)

(8,869)

(Reference) "Notice of the status of our activities" will be disclosed after middle of each month, but it will be disclosed on the same day as the quarterly earnings announcement date for June, September, December and March.

Net premiums written

No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing)

No. of samples for genetic testing

Disclaimer

Anicom Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
