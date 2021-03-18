Anicom : Notice of the status of our activities,February 2021

March 18, 2021

Company Representative Director

Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Nobuaki Komori

（Securities Code: 8715 TSE 1st section）

Inquiries to

Hiroshi Sato

Corporate Planning Department,

General Manager

Notice of the status of our activities, February 2021

The following is a summary of the major targets set as the management targets in Anicom

Group's pet insurance business and new business initiatives aimed at realizing the vision of becoming a prevention-oriented company.

April May June July August September Net premiums written （previous year） 3,433 JPYmn (3,062 JPYmn) 3,660 JPYmn (3,274 JPYmn) 3,499 JPYmn (3,175 JPYmn) 3,464 JPYmn (3,108 JPYmn) 3,577 JPYmn (3,188 JPYmn) 3,588 JPYmn (3,235 JPYmn) No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing) （previous year） 9,290 (4,725) 10,611 (6,580) 12,770 (6,455) 11,572 (6,601) 12,545 (7,492) 12,721 (7,644) No. of samples for genetic testing （previous year） 8,288 (9,088) 7,323 (10,857) 9,282 (11,463) 10,036 (13,234) 9,217 (16,174) 8,885 (11,945)

October November December January February March Net premiums written （previous year） 3,627 JPYmn (3,302 JPYmn) 3,579 JPYmn (3,230 JPYmn) 3,660 JPYmn (3,303 JPYmn) 3,798 JPYmn (3,430 JPYmn) 3,650 JPYmn (3,296 JPYmn) JPYmn (3,499 JPYmn) No. of applicants of Doubutsu Kenkatsu (gut microbiota testing) （previous year） 14,081 (9,262) 12,162 (8,657) 12,969 （8,427) 14,332 （9,581) 13,190 （10,719) （10,806) No. of samples for genetic testing （previous year） 8,409 (13,399) 7,643 (15,703) 8,631 (13,140) 7,922 (14,729) 8,030 （9,934) (8,869)

(Reference) "Notice of the status of our activities" will be disclosed after middle of each month, but it will be disclosed on the same day as the quarterly earnings announcement date for June, September, December and March.

