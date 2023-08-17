By Adam L. Cataldo

Anika Therapeutics expects to release its treatment for rotator-cuff repairs in early 2024 after it received final 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Integrity Implant System is designed to promote healing by augmenting an injured tendon following rotator-cuff-repair procedures, the company said.

Based in Bedford, Mass., Anika Therapeutics is a joint-preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics.

A limited market release of the system in the U.S. is expected to begin in the first quarter, the company said. A wider release in the U.S. and expansion into international markets will follow.

The U.S. market for rotator-cuff augmentation is estimated at $150 million and is growing at a nearly 7% compound annual growth rate over the next five years, the company said.

