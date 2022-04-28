Anika Therapeutics : 2022 Proxy Statement

April 27, 2022

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. to be held on June 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. This year's Annual Meeting will be a "virtual meeting" conducted via live audio webcast, consistent with our recent practice. Each holder of common stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of April 13, 2022 will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by accessing a live webcast at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2022 and entering the control number included on the holder's Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card.

Stockholders will also be able to vote their shares and submit questions via the internet during the meeting by participating in the webcast.

During the Annual Meeting stockholders will be asked to elect two Class II Directors, to approve an amendment to our 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, and to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for 2022. We will also be asking stockholders to approve, by an advisory vote, our 2021 executive compensation as disclosed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (a "say-on-pay" vote). Each of these matters is important, and we urge you to vote in favor of the election of each of the director nominees, the approval of our 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan amendment, the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditor, and the approval, on an advisory basis, of our 2021 executive compensation.

We are furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders over the internet. This process expedites the delivery of proxy materials to our stockholders, lowers our costs, and reduces the environmental impact of the Annual Meeting. Today, we are sending to each of our stockholders of record as of April 13, 2022, a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access our Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting and our 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders, as well as instructions on how to vote via proxy either by telephone or over the internet. Some stockholders will receive copies of the

Proxy Statement, a proxy card and the 2021 Annual Report by mail or e-mail. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials by mail and would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials, you may request those materials by following the instructions included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

It is important that you vote your shares of common stock virtually or by proxy, regardless of the number of shares you own.

You will find the instructions for voting on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and proxy card. We appreciate your prompt attention.

The Board of Directors invites you to participate in the Annual Meeting where Anika will address appropriate general questions about the business as time allows. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to joining you at the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Anika"), is soliciting proxies for use at Anika's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders being held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time (the "Annual Meeting"). You are receiving the enclosed Proxy Statement because you were a holder of Anika's common stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of April 13, 2022, and therefore are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. You may participate in the Annual Meeting, including casting votes and asking questions, by accessing a live webcast at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2022 and entering the control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card. Online check-in to the Annual Meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m., Eastern time, and stockholders are encouraged to allow ample time to log in to the meeting webcast and test their computer and audio system. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting the following matters will be considered:

1. Election of two Class II Directors;

2. Amendment of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan;

3. Ratification of appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Anika's independent auditor for 2022;

4. Advisory "say-on-pay" vote on executive compensation; and

5. Any other matters that properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote for each director position and other proposal. In accordance with rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, we are providing stockholders with access to proxy materials on the internet, instead of mailing printed copies. We are mailing to stockholders of record as of April 13, 2022, commencing on or about April 27, 2022, a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to provide:

Directions for accessing and reviewing the proxy materials on the internet and submitting a proxy over the internet or by telephone;

Instructions for requesting copies of proxy materials in printed form or by email at no charge; and A control number for use in submitting proxies and accessing the Annual Meeting webcast.

Some stockholders will receive copies of the Proxy Statement, a proxy card and the 2021 Annual Report by mail or e-mail. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials by mail and would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials, you may request those materials by following the instructions included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please complete and return your proxy card or vote by telephone or via the internet by following the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Returning a proxy card or otherwise submitting your proxy does not deprive you of your right to access the Annual Meeting and vote during the webcast at that time.

Anika will maintain a list of stockholders of record as of the record date at Anika's corporate headquarters, 32 Wiggins Avenue, Bedford, Massachusetts, for a period beginning ten days prior to the Annual Meeting and ending at the close of the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

David B. Colleran

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Bedford, Massachusetts

April 27, 2022

Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for Annual Meeting on June 8, 2022:

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at https://ir.anika.com/annual-meeting.

32 Wiggins Avenue Bedford, Massachusetts 01730

Proxy Statement dated April 27, 2022

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is furnishing this Proxy Statement and the related proxy materials in connection with the solicitation by its Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and any postponements or adjournments thereof. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is providing these materials to the holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on April 13, 2022 and is first making available or mailing the materials on or about April 27, 2022.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held as follows:

Date:

Time:Wednesday, June 8, 2022 9:00 a.m., Eastern timeMeeting Webcast Address: virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2022

Your vote is important.

Please see the detailed information that follows.

References in this Proxy Statement to "Anika," "we," "us," "our," "our company" and similar references refer to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

Anika, Anika Therapeutics, Arthrosurface, Parcus Medical, WristMotion, Tactoset, and Cingal are our registered trademarks. For convenience, these registered trademarks appear in this Proxy Statement without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to the registered trademarks. This Proxy Statement also contains trademarks and service marks that are the property of other companies, including certain trademarks licensed to us.

2022 Proxy Summary

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Time and Date

9:00 a.m., Eastern time, on June 8, 2022

Meeting Webcast Address virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2022 -To join, a stockholder will need the control number located on the stockholder's Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card Record Date 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on April 13, 2022 Voting Stockholders will be entitled to one vote at the Annual Meeting for each outstanding share of common stock they hold of record as of the record date Outstanding Common Stock 14,519,284 shares as of the record date

Annual Meeting Agenda

Proposal

Board Recommendation

1

Election of two Class II Directors

FOR each nominee

2 Amendment of 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan FOR 3 Ratification of independent auditor for 2022 FOR 4 Advisory "say-on-pay" vote FOR

How to Vote Prior to the Annual Meeting

By mailing your proxy card

Cast your ballot, sign your proxy card and send by free post

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope included in your proxy materials. Your proxy card must arrive by

June 7, 2022.

By telephone

Dial toll-free 24/7 1-800-690-6903

Use a touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions at any time up to 11:59 p.m., ET, on June 7, 2022. Follow the instructions on your Notice of Internet Delivery of Proxy

Materials or proxy card.

By Internet

Visit 24/7www.proxyvote.com

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions at any time up to 11:59 p.m., ET, on June 7, 2022. Follow the instructions on your Notice of Internet Delivery of Proxy Materials or proxy card.

