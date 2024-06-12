Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D.
June 11, 2024
Dear Fellow Anika Stockholder,
2023 was an important year for Anika, as we achieved several key milestones across our highly differentiated product portfolio in early intervention orthopedic care. We conducted a strategic review of the business, and we took decisive action to reduce spending and focus our strategy on driving the products that optimize performance to
provide the greatest opportunities for profitable growth. We expect these cost savings to enable Anika to deliver over 75% growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, accelerating our path to profitability.
Our leading hyaluronic acid, or HA, based Osteoarthritis, or OA, Pain Management business delivered record revenue in 2023, as we further grew our leading market share position in the U.S. with our single injection Monovisc and multi-injection Orthovisc products and continued to experience strong international growth driven by Monovisc and Cingal. With double digit growth in 2023, Cingal continued to excel as the next generation, non-opioid, OA pain product of choice in over 40 countries outside the U.S. We remain excited to bring this tremendously effective product to the U.S. market as we continue to regularly interact with the FDA on the non-clinical work proposed during the Type C meeting held in 2023. We believe that Cingal will provide meaningful relief to the more than 32.5 million people in the U.S. who suffer from osteoarthritis knee pain daily.
We also made strides within our HA Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine, and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions product families. Anika continues to innovate with our proprietary HA regenerative technologies and, in November of 2023, we initiated the limited market release of our Integrity Implant System, a regenerative HA-based implant system for tendon repairs. Following the successful completion of over 200 cases through the first quarter of 2024, Integrity is on track for a mid-year full market launch. In addition, in 2023 we fully enrolled the Phase III clinical trial for our single-stage cartilage repair scaffold, Hyalofast, which is expected to launch by 2026. Finally, our X-Twist Biocomposite Fixation System and RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System are both receiving very positive clinical feedback after their recent launches.
We have strong conviction in our strategy, which is supported by a healthy balance sheet, positive cash flow generation and no debt. We are also supported by an outstanding Board of Directors that comprises proven leaders with the expertise we need to usher in our next chapter of growth. We recently welcomed two new directors, Joseph Capper and William Jellison, each of whom brings extensive industry experience and an additive skillset. Our commitment to active Board refreshment has resulted in the appointment of six new directors in the last four years.
In addition, we would like to thank Jeffery S. Thompson, former Chair of Anika's Board, for his 13 years of dedicated service as he prepares to retire. We are pleased to have appointed John B. Henneman, III, an independent director of the Company's Board since 2020, as Chair of the Board this past February. As we move forward, our Board will remain nimble and continue to ensure we are well-positioned both operationally and financially.
Finally, I'd like to thank Mike Levitz, our former CFO, who decided to step down from his position this year. Over the last 4 years, Mike's strategic and operational insights have helped Anika navigate this period of change while positioning Anika for an exciting future. We are glad to continue benefitting from his expertise through the end of the year and wish him the best. We are pleased that Steve Griffin, an accomplished public company leader whose ability to connect strategic, operational, and financial expertise will be a significant asset for Anika, has
stepped into the CFO role to build on our recent momentum and help achieve the meaningful value building opportunities across the business.
Anika is only just beginning to realize the significant potential of our comprehensive and expanding portfolio. As we focus the business on our core strengths, we are confident that we will advance our evolution into a leader in early intervention orthopedics with a focus on regenerative solutions, restore active living for people around the world, and generate value for our shareholders in 2024 and beyond.
On behalf of your Board and the management team, we thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D.
President and Chief Executive Officer
June 11, 2024
Dear Fellow Stockholder:
It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. to be held on July 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time. This year's Annual Meeting will be a "virtual meeting" conducted via live audio webcast, consistent with our recent practice. Each holder of common stock as of
5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of May 17, 2024, will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by accessing a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024. Stockholders will also be able to vote their shares and submit questions via the internet during the meeting by participating in the webcast.
During the Annual Meeting stockholders will be asked to elect three Class I Directors, to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for 2024, and to approve, by an advisory vote, our 2023 executive compensation as disclosed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (a "say-on-pay" vote). Each of these matters is important, and we urge you to vote in favor of the election of each of the company's director nominees, the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditor, and the approval, on an advisory basis, of our 2023 executive compensation.
Our 2023 Annual Report to stockholders, containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, our Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed on April 26, 2024, and instructions on how to vote via proxy either by telephone, over the internet or by mail, are being provided together with this Proxy Statement to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. It is anticipated that this Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy will be first sent or given to stockholders on or about June 11, 2024.
It is important that you vote your shares of common stock virtually or by proxy, regardless of the number
of shares you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote electronically via the internet or by telephone by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card, or by signing, marking, dating and returning your enclosed proxy card by mail in the postage-paid envelope provided. We appreciate your prompt attention.
The Board of Directors invites you to participate in the Annual Meeting where Anika will address appropriate general questions about the business as time allows. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to joining you at the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
John B. Henneman, III
Chair of the Board
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
The Board of Directors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, or Anika, is soliciting proxies for use at Anika's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders being held on July 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, or the Annual Meeting. You are receiving the enclosed Proxy Statement because you were a holder of Anika's common stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of May 17, 2024, and therefore are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. You may participate in the Annual Meeting, including casting votes and asking questions, by accessing a live webcast at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024. Online check-in to the Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 a.m., Eastern time, and stockholders are encouraged to allow ample time to log in to the meeting webcast and test their computer and audio system. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting.
At the Annual Meeting the following matters will be considered:
- Election of three Class I Directors;
- Ratification of appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Anika's independent auditor for 2024; and
- Advisory "say-on-pay" vote on executive compensation.
Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote for each director position and other proposal. In accordance with rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, we are mailing printed copies to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2024.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please vote electronically via the internet or by telephone by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card, or by signing, marking, dating and returning your enclosed proxy card by mail in the postage-paid envelope provided. Returning a proxy card or otherwise submitting your proxy does not deprive you of your right to access the Annual Meeting and vote during the webcast at that time.
Anika will maintain a list of stockholders of record as of the record date at Anika's corporate headquarters,
32 Wiggins Avenue, Bedford, Massachusetts, for a period beginning ten days prior to the Annual Meeting and ending at the close of the Annual Meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
David B. Colleran
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Bedford, Massachusetts
June 11, 2024
32 Wiggins Avenue
Bedford, Massachusetts 01730
Proxy Statement dated June 11, 2024
2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is furnishing this Proxy Statement and the related proxy materials in connection with the solicitation by its Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and any postponements or adjournments thereof. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is providing these materials to the holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on May 17, 2024, and is first making available or mailing the materials on or about June 11, 2024.
The Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held as follows:
Date:
July 9, 2024
Time:
8:30 a.m., Eastern time
Meeting Webcast Address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024
Your vote is important.
Please see the detailed information that follows.
Table of Contents
2024 Proxy Summary
1
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
10
Information Regarding Directors
11
Governance
24
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
24
Cooperation Agreement with Caligan Partners LP et. al
25
The Board's Leadership Structure
26
The Board's Role in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Oversight
26
The Board's Role in Risk Oversight
26
Board Committees
27
Board Membership Qualifications and Procedures
30
Communications with Directors
31
Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
32
Our Commitment to Compliance
32
Our Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility - Focus on Environmental, Social and
Governance (ESG)
32
Director Overboarding Guidelines
38
Prohibition on Employee, Officer, and Director Hedging and Pledging
39
Majority Voting in Uncontested Director Elections Policy
39
Transactions with Related Persons and Conflict of Interest Policy
39
Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance
40
Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock
41
Executive Officers
44
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
46
Our Company
46
Executive Summary
46
Compensation Philosophy
49
Key Compensation Policies and Practices
50
2023 Compensation Decisions
53
Other Compensation Matters
57
Compensation Committee Report
62
Executive and Director Compensation
63
Summary Compensation Table
63
Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2023
64
Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2023
65
2023 Option Exercises and Stock Vested
66
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
67
Pay Versus Performance Disclosure
68
CEO Pay Ratio
72
Director Compensation
72
Director and Executive Officer Stock Retention Guidelines
74
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
75
Equity Compensation Plan Information
76
Audit Committee Report
77
Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor for 2024
79
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
82
Participation in the Virtual Annual Meeting
83
Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting
84
Other Matters
88
Solicitation Expenses
89
Stockholder Proposals; Director Nominations; Universal Proxy Rules
90
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
91
Householding
92
References in this Proxy Statement to "Anika," "we," "us," "our," "our company" and similar references refer to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
Various trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries appear in this Proxy Statement. For convenience, these trademarks appear without ® and ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to the trademarks. This document may also contain trademarks and trade names that are the property of other companies, including certain trademarks licensed to us. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.
This Proxy Statement includes certain references to documents available on our website at https://ir.anika.com/ governance-documents. The information contained on the website is not incorporated by reference in, or considered to be a part of, this Proxy Statement.
2024 Proxy Summary
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting.
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Time and Date
8:30 a.m., Eastern time, on July 9, 2024
Meeting Webcast Address
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024
Record Date
5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on May 17, 2024
Voting
Stockholders will be entitled to one vote at the Annual Meeting for each
outstanding share of common stock they hold of record as of the record date
Outstanding Common Stock
14,587,369
Annual Meeting Agenda
Board
Proposal
Recommendation
1
Election of three Class I Directors
FOR each company nominee
2
Ratification of independent auditor for 2024
FOR
3
Advisory "say-on-pay" vote
FOR
How to Vote Prior to the Annual Meeting
By mailing your proxy card
By telephone
By Internet
Cast your ballot, sign your proxy
card and send by free post
Mark, sign and date your proxy card
Use a touch-tone telephone to
Use the internet to transmit your
and return it in the postage-paid
transmit your voting instructions
voting instructions at any time up
envelope included in your proxy
at any time up to 11:59 p.m. ET,
to 11:59 p.m. ET, on July 8, 2024.
materials. Your proxy card must
on July 8, 2024. Dial the toll-free
Visit the website listed on your
arrive by July 8, 2024.
number listed on your enclosed
enclosed proxy card and follow
proxy card and follow the
the instructions to vote.
instructions to vote.
1
Our Company
Founded in 1992, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Based on our collaborations with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients, we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis, or OA, pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine and Arthrosurface joint solutions.
We have more than thirty years of global expertise developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on our hyaluronic acid, or HA, technology platform. In early 2020, we enhanced our overall technology platform, product portfolio, and significantly expanded our commercial infrastructure, especially in the United States, through our strategic acquisitions of Parcus Medical, LLC, or Parcus Medical, a sports medicine and instrumentation solutions provider, and Arthrosurface Incorporated, or Arthrosurface, a company specializing in bone preserving partial and total joint replacement solutions. These acquisitions have been part of the transformation of our company by augmenting our HA-based OA pain management and regenerative products with a broad suite of products and capabilities focused on early intervention joint preservation primarily in upper and lower extremities such as shoulder, foot/ankle, knee and hand/wrist. In addition, these acquisitions expanded our product development expertise in the regenerative solutions space.
Executive Summary
Our Fiscal Year 2023 Business Performance
Our 2023 key accomplishments included:
- Increased revenue for fiscal 2023 by 7% to $166.7 million, above the $158 to $163 million guidance for the year;
- Achieved Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year of 9%, above the low single-digit percent guidance for the year;
- Generated record annual revenues of $101.9 million in OA Pain Management on global growth of our Monovisc single injection viscosupplement;
- Continued double-digit international growth of our Cingal next generation non-opioid single injection pain product;
- Successfully initiated the limited market release of the Integrity Implant System, our HA-based regenerative rotator cuff patch system;
- Fully enrolled Phase III clinical trial for Hyalofast, our HA, off-the-shelf,single-stage cartilage repair product, designated as a breakthrough device by the FDA, with a modular PMA submission with break-through device designation commencing in 2024, and a final PMA module filing expected in 2025 with product launching by 2026;
- Launched the PEEK version of our X-Twist Fixation System, followed by our Biocomposite version launched in early 2024, which together address the more than $600 million U.S. rotator cuff market;
- Conducted a Type C meeting with the FDA in early 2023, with ongoing interactions with the FDA regarding proposed non-clinical next steps toward Cingal U.S. regulatory approval;
- Entered full market release of our RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System in September 2023, expanding our shoulder arthroplasty portfolio into the more than $1 billion U.S. reverse shoulder market; and
2
