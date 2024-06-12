Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D. June 11, 2024 Dear Fellow Anika Stockholder, 2023 was an important year for Anika, as we achieved several key milestones across our highly differentiated product portfolio in early intervention orthopedic care. We conducted a strategic review of the business, and we took decisive action to reduce spending and focus our strategy on driving the products that optimize performance to provide the greatest opportunities for profitable growth. We expect these cost savings to enable Anika to deliver over 75% growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, accelerating our path to profitability. Our leading hyaluronic acid, or HA, based Osteoarthritis, or OA, Pain Management business delivered record revenue in 2023, as we further grew our leading market share position in the U.S. with our single injection Monovisc and multi-injection Orthovisc products and continued to experience strong international growth driven by Monovisc and Cingal. With double digit growth in 2023, Cingal continued to excel as the next generation, non-opioid, OA pain product of choice in over 40 countries outside the U.S. We remain excited to bring this tremendously effective product to the U.S. market as we continue to regularly interact with the FDA on the non-clinical work proposed during the Type C meeting held in 2023. We believe that Cingal will provide meaningful relief to the more than 32.5 million people in the U.S. who suffer from osteoarthritis knee pain daily. We also made strides within our HA Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine, and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions product families. Anika continues to innovate with our proprietary HA regenerative technologies and, in November of 2023, we initiated the limited market release of our Integrity Implant System, a regenerative HA-based implant system for tendon repairs. Following the successful completion of over 200 cases through the first quarter of 2024, Integrity is on track for a mid-year full market launch. In addition, in 2023 we fully enrolled the Phase III clinical trial for our single-stage cartilage repair scaffold, Hyalofast, which is expected to launch by 2026. Finally, our X-Twist Biocomposite Fixation System and RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System are both receiving very positive clinical feedback after their recent launches. We have strong conviction in our strategy, which is supported by a healthy balance sheet, positive cash flow generation and no debt. We are also supported by an outstanding Board of Directors that comprises proven leaders with the expertise we need to usher in our next chapter of growth. We recently welcomed two new directors, Joseph Capper and William Jellison, each of whom brings extensive industry experience and an additive skillset. Our commitment to active Board refreshment has resulted in the appointment of six new directors in the last four years. In addition, we would like to thank Jeffery S. Thompson, former Chair of Anika's Board, for his 13 years of dedicated service as he prepares to retire. We are pleased to have appointed John B. Henneman, III, an independent director of the Company's Board since 2020, as Chair of the Board this past February. As we move forward, our Board will remain nimble and continue to ensure we are well-positioned both operationally and financially. Finally, I'd like to thank Mike Levitz, our former CFO, who decided to step down from his position this year. Over the last 4 years, Mike's strategic and operational insights have helped Anika navigate this period of change while positioning Anika for an exciting future. We are glad to continue benefitting from his expertise through the end of the year and wish him the best. We are pleased that Steve Griffin, an accomplished public company leader whose ability to connect strategic, operational, and financial expertise will be a significant asset for Anika, has

stepped into the CFO role to build on our recent momentum and help achieve the meaningful value building opportunities across the business. Anika is only just beginning to realize the significant potential of our comprehensive and expanding portfolio. As we focus the business on our core strengths, we are confident that we will advance our evolution into a leader in early intervention orthopedics with a focus on regenerative solutions, restore active living for people around the world, and generate value for our shareholders in 2024 and beyond. On behalf of your Board and the management team, we thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer

June 11, 2024 Dear Fellow Stockholder: It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. to be held on July 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time. This year's Annual Meeting will be a "virtual meeting" conducted via live audio webcast, consistent with our recent practice. Each holder of common stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of May 17, 2024, will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by accessing a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024. Stockholders will also be able to vote their shares and submit questions via the internet during the meeting by participating in the webcast. During the Annual Meeting stockholders will be asked to elect three Class I Directors, to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for 2024, and to approve, by an advisory vote, our 2023 executive compensation as disclosed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (a "say-on-pay" vote). Each of these matters is important, and we urge you to vote in favor of the election of each of the company's director nominees, the ratification of the appointment of our independent auditor, and the approval, on an advisory basis, of our 2023 executive compensation. Our 2023 Annual Report to stockholders, containing financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, our Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed on April 26, 2024, and instructions on how to vote via proxy either by telephone, over the internet or by mail, are being provided together with this Proxy Statement to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. It is anticipated that this Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy will be first sent or given to stockholders on or about June 11, 2024. It is important that you vote your shares of common stock virtually or by proxy, regardless of the number of shares you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote electronically via the internet or by telephone by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card, or by signing, marking, dating and returning your enclosed proxy card by mail in the postage-paid envelope provided. We appreciate your prompt attention. The Board of Directors invites you to participate in the Annual Meeting where Anika will address appropriate general questions about the business as time allows. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to joining you at the Annual Meeting. Sincerely, John B. Henneman, III Chair of the Board

[This page intentionally left blank]

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS The Board of Directors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, or Anika, is soliciting proxies for use at Anika's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders being held on July 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, or the Annual Meeting. You are receiving the enclosed Proxy Statement because you were a holder of Anika's common stock as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the record date of May 17, 2024, and therefore are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. You may participate in the Annual Meeting, including casting votes and asking questions, by accessing a live webcast at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024. Online check-in to the Annual Meeting will begin at 8:15 a.m., Eastern time, and stockholders are encouraged to allow ample time to log in to the meeting webcast and test their computer and audio system. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting the following matters will be considered: Election of three Class I Directors; Ratification of appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Anika's independent auditor for 2024; and Advisory "say-on-pay" vote on executive compensation. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote for each director position and other proposal. In accordance with rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, we are mailing printed copies to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2024. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please vote electronically via the internet or by telephone by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card, or by signing, marking, dating and returning your enclosed proxy card by mail in the postage-paid envelope provided. Returning a proxy card or otherwise submitting your proxy does not deprive you of your right to access the Annual Meeting and vote during the webcast at that time. Anika will maintain a list of stockholders of record as of the record date at Anika's corporate headquarters, 32 Wiggins Avenue, Bedford, Massachusetts, for a period beginning ten days prior to the Annual Meeting and ending at the close of the Annual Meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors, David B. Colleran Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Bedford, Massachusetts June 11, 2024

32 Wiggins Avenue Bedford, Massachusetts 01730 Proxy Statement dated June 11, 2024 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is furnishing this Proxy Statement and the related proxy materials in connection with the solicitation by its Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and any postponements or adjournments thereof. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is providing these materials to the holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on May 17, 2024, and is first making available or mailing the materials on or about June 11, 2024. The Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held as follows: Date: July 9, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m., Eastern time Meeting Webcast Address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024 Your vote is important. Please see the detailed information that follows.

Table of Contents 2024 Proxy Summary 1 Proposal 1: Election of Directors 10 Information Regarding Directors 11 Governance 24 Corporate Governance and Board Matters 24 Cooperation Agreement with Caligan Partners LP et. al 25 The Board's Leadership Structure 26 The Board's Role in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Oversight 26 The Board's Role in Risk Oversight 26 Board Committees 27 Board Membership Qualifications and Procedures 30 Communications with Directors 31 Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics 32 Our Commitment to Compliance 32 Our Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility - Focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 32 Director Overboarding Guidelines 38 Prohibition on Employee, Officer, and Director Hedging and Pledging 39 Majority Voting in Uncontested Director Elections Policy 39 Transactions with Related Persons and Conflict of Interest Policy 39 Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance 40 Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock 41 Executive Officers 44 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 46 Our Company 46 Executive Summary 46 Compensation Philosophy 49 Key Compensation Policies and Practices 50 2023 Compensation Decisions 53 Other Compensation Matters 57 Compensation Committee Report 62 Executive and Director Compensation 63 Summary Compensation Table 63 Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2023 64 Outstanding Equity Awards at December 31, 2023 65 2023 Option Exercises and Stock Vested 66 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control 67 Pay Versus Performance Disclosure 68 CEO Pay Ratio 72 Director Compensation 72 Director and Executive Officer Stock Retention Guidelines 74 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 75 Equity Compensation Plan Information 76 Audit Committee Report 77 Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor for 2024 79 Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 82

Participation in the Virtual Annual Meeting 83 Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting 84 Other Matters 88 Solicitation Expenses 89 Stockholder Proposals; Director Nominations; Universal Proxy Rules 90 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements 91 Householding 92 References in this Proxy Statement to "Anika," "we," "us," "our," "our company" and similar references refer to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise. Various trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries appear in this Proxy Statement. For convenience, these trademarks appear without ® and ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to the trademarks. This document may also contain trademarks and trade names that are the property of other companies, including certain trademarks licensed to us. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation. This Proxy Statement includes certain references to documents available on our website at https://ir.anika.com/ governance-documents. The information contained on the website is not incorporated by reference in, or considered to be a part of, this Proxy Statement.

2024 Proxy Summary This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement carefully before voting. Annual Meeting of Stockholders Time and Date 8:30 a.m., Eastern time, on July 9, 2024 Meeting Webcast Address www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ANIK2024 Record Date 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on May 17, 2024 Voting Stockholders will be entitled to one vote at the Annual Meeting for each outstanding share of common stock they hold of record as of the record date Outstanding Common Stock 14,587,369 Annual Meeting Agenda Board Proposal Recommendation 1 Election of three Class I Directors FOR each company nominee 2 Ratification of independent auditor for 2024 FOR 3 Advisory "say-on-pay" vote FOR How to Vote Prior to the Annual Meeting By mailing your proxy card By telephone By Internet Cast your ballot, sign your proxy card and send by free post Mark, sign and date your proxy card Use a touch-tone telephone to Use the internet to transmit your and return it in the postage-paid transmit your voting instructions voting instructions at any time up envelope included in your proxy at any time up to 11:59 p.m. ET, to 11:59 p.m. ET, on July 8, 2024. materials. Your proxy card must on July 8, 2024. Dial the toll-free Visit the website listed on your arrive by July 8, 2024. number listed on your enclosed enclosed proxy card and follow proxy card and follow the the instructions to vote. instructions to vote. 1