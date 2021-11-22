Anika Therapeutics : Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that reflect the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") regarding the future of its business, including its commercial capabilities, initiatives and production, its product pipeline and associated timelines, its upcoming corporate milestones, and its growth strategy, growth targets and projections. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, risks associated with: (i) the Company's ability to successfully commence and/or complete clinical trials of its products on a timely basis or at all; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain pre-clinical or clinical data to support domestic and international pre-market approval applications, 510(k) applications, or new drug applications, or to timely file and receive FDA or other regulatory approvals or clearances of its products; (iii) that such approvals will not be obtained in a timely manner or without the need for additional clinical trials, other testing or regulatory submissions, as applicable; (iv) the Company's research and product development efforts and their relative success, including whether we have any meaningful sales of any new products resulting from such efforts; (v) the cost effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's clinical studies, manufacturing operations, and production planning; (vi) the strength of the economies in which the Company operates or will be operating, as well as the political stability of any of those geographic areas; (vii) future determinations by the Company to allocate resources to products and in directions not presently contemplated; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products, in the U.S. and abroad; (ix) the Company's ability to provide an adequate and timely supply of its products to its customers; and (x) the Company's ability to achieve its growth targets. Additional factors and risks are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, which included adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the reconciliation tables as an appendix to this presentation and the Company's quarterly press releases and the reconciliation available under the "Quarterly Results" tab in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.anika.com.
2
ANIKA SNAPSHOT (NASDAQ: ANIK)
Company Background
30+ years of global expertiseinHA-basedproducts; 20+ years in bone preserving joint technologies and sports medicine
#1 Position in HA-based osteoarthritis (OA) pain management in U.S.
Diversified and innovative joint preservation portfolio
Joint pain management
Regenerative solutions
Soft tissue repair
Bone preserving joint technologies
Full new product development pipeline includingHyalofast®andCingal® clinical trials in the U.S.
Key Statistics
Founded
1992
Headquarters
Bedford, MA
$650M
Market Cap1
Total Employees
~295
Countries Served
75+
2020
Adj. EBITDA2 Margin
18%
2020
Cash & Investments
$98M
Revenue Diversification
~14% YoY Growth
20192020
6%
2%8%
30%
$115M$131M
64%
90%
Joint Pain Management
Joint Preservation & Restoration
Other
RESTORING ACTIVE LIVING FOR PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD
1 As of 11/5/2021. 2 Non-GAAP measure; see reconciliation schedule at the end of this presentation.
3
ONE BUSINESS WITH TWO MODELS
JOINT PAIN MANAGEMENT
JOINT PRESERVATION & RESTORATION
STEADY, HIGHLY PROFITABLE CASH GENERATOR
ABOVE MARKET GROWTH WITH LARGE TAM
~1%CAGR Market Growth1
~5-7%CAGR Market Growth1
$1B Global Addressable Market2
$7B Global Addressable Market2
Strong Profitability
Strong Double-digitRevenue Growth
Significant Cash Generation to Fuel Growth
Significant Value Creation
Cingal Growth Opportunity in U.S. Post 2024
Hyalofast Growth Opportunity in U.S. Post 2024
4
1 2019 to 2024; SmartTRAK and Anika internal estimates; 2 Combination of iData, SmarTRAK, and internal estimates.
NEW, SEASONED LEADERSHIP FUELING PROFIT, GROWTH, AND IMPACT
Mike Levitz
David Colleran
Anne Nunes
Jim Loerop
Tom Finnerty
EVP, CFO & Treasurer
EVP, General Counsel &
VP, Operations
EVP, Business Development &
EVP, Human Resources
2020
Corporate Secretary
2021
Strategic Planning
2017
2020
2019
Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D.
President & CEO
Joined: 2020
James Chase
Ben Joseph
Steve Ek
Kevin Stone
Mira Leiwant
SVP, International
VP, U.S. Commercial &
VP, Research & Development
VP & GM, Sports Medicine
VP, Regulatory, Quality &
Sales & Marketing
Global Brand Management
2020
2021
Clinical Affairs
2018
2020
2019
90% Appointed to New Position within Last 2 Years
DECADES OF EXPERIENCE LEADING ORTHOPEDIC, REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, & MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANIES
