NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics reached a settlement with Caligan Partners that includes adding one of the activist investor's proposed director candidates to its board.

The biotechnology company, which makes osteoarthritis knee pain relief injection treatments, said on Thursday it is appointing former Johnson & Johnson executive Gary Fischetti as a director and is expanding the size of the board to eight members.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)