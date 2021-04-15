Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Anika Therapeutics, Inc.    ANIK

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ANIK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anika to Issue First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6, 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEDFORD, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (toll-free domestic) or 1-856-344-9206 (international) and providing the conference ID number 6335822. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with physicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. For more information, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:15pANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : to Issue First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday,..
AQ
05:15pAnika to Issue First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6, 2021
GL
04/05Anika to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
03/11Anika to Participate in the Sidoti Spring Virtual Investor Conference
GL
03/05ANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/05ANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : Non-GAAP Reconciliation And Supplemental Data
PU
03/04ANIKA : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/04ANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Presentation
PU
03/04ANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : Q4 Adjusted EPS Falls, Revenue Rises
MT
03/04ANIKA THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (ANIK) ANIKA THERAPEUTICS Reports Q4 Revenu..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 143 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 587 M 587 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 40,96 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheryl R. Blanchard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Levitz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Jeffery S. Thompson Chairman
Mira Leiwant VP-Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Steven W. Ek Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-10.69%587
CSL LIMITED-5.26%94 160
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.95%57 996
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.42%46 805
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.22.24%44 230
BIOGEN INC.8.55%40 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ