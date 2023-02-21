Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIK   US0352551081

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ANIK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07:31 2023-02-21 am EST
31.60 USD   +3.35%
10:31aAnika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 6, 2023
GL
10:31aAnika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 6, 2023
GL
10:01aAnika Issues Statement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 6, 2023

02/21/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 6, 2023 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8263 (international) and providing the conference ID number 13735624. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


All news about ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:31aAnika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 6, 2..
GL
10:31aAnika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on Monday, March 6, 2..
GL
10:01aAnika Issues Statement
GL
08:01aCaligan Partners Issues Open Letter to Anika Board
PR
02/13Anika Announces First Surgeries Performed Using the New RevoMotion™ Reverse Shoul..
GL
2022North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
2022ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND (form 10-Q)
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Anika Therapeutics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 2, 20..
CI
2022Barrington Upgrades Anika Therapeutics to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Target ..
MT
2022Anika : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 447 M 447 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,57 $
Average target price 35,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Renee Blanchard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Levitz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Jeffery S. Thompson Chairman
Mira Leiwant VP-Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Steven W. Ek Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.3.28%447
CSL LIMITED3.70%99 484
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.68%44 200
BIOGEN INC.0.53%40 222
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-2.26%31 577
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.5.35%21 597