    ANIK   US0352551081

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ANIK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:35 2023-03-15 pm EDT
26.95 USD   +0.22%
Anika to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference
GL
03/08Anika Highlights Products in High Growth Segments of Joint Preservation during the 2023 AAOS Annual Meeting
GL
03/08North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
Anika to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

03/15/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
BEDFORD, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Anika will host a virtual presentation with Q&A starting at 9:15am ET.

Webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com. An archive of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Mark Namaroff, 781-457-9287
Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@anika.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 154 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 297
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Renee Blanchard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Levitz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Jeffery S. Thompson Chairman
Mira Leiwant VP-Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Steven W. Ek Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.16%393
CSL LIMITED-3.00%89 739
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.24%42 105
BIOGEN INC.-5.26%37 906
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.71%26 859
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.2.29%20 916