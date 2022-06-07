Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Anima Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM3   BRANIMACNOR6

ANIMA HOLDING S.A.

(ANIM3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/07 04:07:50 pm EDT
5.180 BRL   +0.19%
05:42pANIMA S A : Institutional Presentation – June 2022
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Anima Holding S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Anima Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anima S A : Institutional Presentation – June 2022

06/07/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Institutional Presentation

Investor Relations

June 2022

Main Messages

The largest quality education group in the country, with the most valuable brands portfolio

M&A and integration

Excellent operational

Large growth potential

execution,

with fast deleveraging

and margin expansion

innovation and

combined with low

deliveries in 2021

implementation risk

2

Most relevant education network in the country with a

scaleable business model based on technology

3

Student

Base

+330 k students

(Academic Education)

60 k students

(Lifelong Learning)

Ecossystem

+25

+600 Distance

brands

Learning Polos

~90

+75% Coverage

of the on-campus

units

Higher Education

Market

Segments

Academic Education

  • Base
  • Acquisitions

Lifelong Learning

Lifelong learning through:

  • lato sensu graduate courses
  • Open Courses
  • Corporate Education

Hybrid Format

E2A Model

online on-campus

4

Ânima Ecossystem

Force of local brands and international partnerships

Segments

  • University Centers
  • Law schools
  • Medical schools

Culinary schools

Executive education

Corporate education

International partnerships that solidify reputation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anima Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANIMA HOLDING S.A.
05:42pANIMA S A : Institutional Presentation – June 2022
PU
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Anima Holding S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Anima Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06Tranche Update on Anima Holding S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 1, 2022.
CI
05/06Anima Holding S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 1, 2022, has closed with 6,206,0..
CI
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Anima Holding S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/28Anima Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/01Anima Holding S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for €25 million worth of its shares..
CI
03/01Anima Holding S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021ANIMA S A : Presentation - Ânima Day 2021*
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 491 M 712 M 712 M
Net income 2022 -134 M -27,3 M -27,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 176 M 648 M 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 1 944 M 397 M 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,17 BRL
Average target price 9,77 BRL
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Battistella Bueno Chief Executive Officer
André Tavares Andrade Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Faccini Castanho Chairman
Ricardo Cancado Goncalves de Souza Director Operations
Antonoaldo Grangeon Trancoso Neves Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.A.-38.45%405
TAL EDUCATION GROUP12.72%2 857
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.3.86%2 834
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-32.81%2 394
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.5.96%2 179
STRIDE, INC.19.56%1 664